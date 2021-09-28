Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna Kinsella launches her first book: Brains Are The New Tits

Published: 12:03 PM September 28, 2021

Happy 2nd anniversary to us

Two whole years since we married - and what a two years it's been! - Credit: Peter Lawson

It’s been two whole years since Martin and I got married in Liverpool. We chose Liverpool as that is where we met, while studying dentistry 13 years before. It’s completely flown by and we have accomplished so much together in that short space of time, not least the arrival of Maxi, who is now seven months old.

Last year was low-key due to COVID-19 restrictions but this year Martin booked a fantastic surprise weekend away in London; he’d booked a spectacular suite at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, with 360° views.

During our trip we went to Borough Market – which I absolutely love. There’s such a buzz and a lovely atmosphere and it’s in a great location to see London Bridge, The Tower of London, the river and all those iconic places.

All in all, it was a very special trip at a busy time. We have a jam-packed year coming up and we are so lucky to face all our new projects and decisions together. Martin did very well to keep the trip a secret…I am a lucky girl!

I wrote a book!

My first book! Brains Are The New Tits... - Credit: ChicPR

I am very excited to finally be able to announce that I have written a book. This August and September were all about gearing up for my new book launch, Brains Are The New Tits, a motivational self-help book to inspire people to use their brains as their best asset and to follow your dreams to accomplish anything you want in life.

I’ve kind of got my own life motto, which came about when I first joined the Real Housewives of Cheshire team back in 2018, as my first tag lines in the show’s opening titles were ‘Own your success and earn your own dress – it will feel so much better!’ This caused a little controversy at the time but caught the attention of fans and I have kept to my motto ever since.

Growing up

It wasn't easy, achieving my dream of becoming a dentist, but I made it happen - Credit: ChicPR

I grew up a conservative, Iranian family, and for my parents, many aspects of British culture were alien, but I was born in the UK and I wanted to fit in. I liked wearing fashionable clothes and makeup. I was told at school though that I wouldn’t get far in life and would not be taken seriously if I was glam and wore makeup, but I wasn’t going to let this deflate me and decided to fight back, change the status quo and turn my dreams into reality. I was struggling academically and I worked very hard, made a lot of sacrifices as I had a dream and vision of my life in my head. The result is that I became a well-established dental surgeon and surgery owner, have set up several other successful businesses, have a young family and a regular slot on The Real Housewives of Cheshire – proving you be interested in hair, clothes and makeup and still achieve your dreams.

Modern day aspirations

Set your goals and work hard - you can use your brains to achieve success and love hair and makeup too - Credit: Chic PR

We live in a very different society from when I was a teenager and lot of young people nowadays think that success comes easy. They want to be pop stars, reality TV stars, YouTubers and influencers but a lot of hard work dedication goes into doing well in these modern professions so I want the book to instil a healthy work ethic in people.

I also feel that our young people don’t have the time now to sit down, turn off their devices, meditate and visualise what it is that they want in life so for anyone struggling to accept their place in the world and who may want to improve their lives, I want this book to help.

£9.99, amazon.co.uk



