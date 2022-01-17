Real Housewife Hanna Kinsella's Dubai New Year

It was so lovely to see my family and spend lots of time together - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

After Christmas Martin, Max and I flew out for a family holiday to Dubai to join my mum and dad and my brother, who currently lives out there. The weather was colder than expected, so we didn’t sit around the pool much but that just meant we got to do more sightseeing.

We took the opportunity to visit some great restaurants in Dubai, such as Coya, Verde and Amazonico - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

We managed to go to the Expo; which was fascinating, seeing stands representing every country in the world. We had a look around the Burj Khalifa and we also went to the perfume and gold souks, which was good fun. It was nice to experience a more traditional side of Dubai and we visited the old town and ate in a few really lovely local restaurants as well as fabulous ones like Coya, Verde and Amazonico. On our last day we discovered a Mexican place called Puerto 99, where they put on a huge show during brunch and everyone was up dancing.

Having my mum and dad there with us was lovely because they helped with Max, which gave me and Martin a bit of freedom to go out at night, and they were able to spend quality time with him.

New Year's Eve at The Ritz Carlton

We saw in the New Year at the gala dinner held at the Ritz-Carlton, which was absolutely stunning. It was a black-tie event, so we all got dressed up for the night, and there was a massive marquee with lots of beautiful food and drink.

Who doesn't love a bit of black-tie glamour? New Year's Eve at The Ritz Carlton was just wonderful. - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

Watching the huge firework display at midnight was brilliant and the entertainment was great – especially when Martin and my brother Cameron decided to get up on the stage along with our friend Patrick to entertain the crowd! It was such a good laugh, a really special way to spend New Year’s Eve and it was just nice to be able to start off 2022 with our family all around us.

A lot's happening in 2022!

Martin and I have so much to look forward to in 2022 - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

The New Year is always a time for looking ahead and we’ve got lots of exciting things coming up in 2022. We have the launch of our skincare line, Dr Kinsella Skin, and plenty to look forward to with Icy Bear Dental. Martin’s BIO-ID online clinic is now up and running and we’re very excited at the prospect of being able to help patients remotely.

As for New Year resolutions, I’m just hoping to balance my time between being a mum, work and progressing with our businesses. Having a newborn in May as well as a 14-month-old is going to be a challenge, and I think sometimes as mums we try to manage everything ourselves, but I’m going to stay positive and ask for help when I need it.

When three becomes four...

I shall be able to put Max's new sibling in the already perfect nursery, so no change needed - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

It’s only a few months now until we’ll be a family of four and we can’t wait for that. Due to complications with Max’s birth I’ve been advised that it’s better for me medically to have a planned Caesarean so, all being well, I’ll be going in for that on May 6 and we’ll have a healthy new addition.

Although there’s still a lot to get ready before the baby is here, redecorating shouldn’t need to be one of the things on our to-do list. I don’t think I’ll have to do another nursery because Max’s is already there and luckily I chose gender neutral colours, so that means whether we have a boy or a girl, it will still be lovely.

I’m sure it’s going to be a bit of a whirlwind this year but we’re looking forward to it so much.