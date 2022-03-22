Hanna Kinsella, Real Housewife of Cheshire, on smiles, mums and not slowing down - yet

Our Real Housewife Hanna's baby may be due next month, but she's not slowing down just yet

Mother-daughter time

Exciting times for Icy Bear Dental … we’re going to be releasing a new advanced at-home whitening kit in July and we’ve got some interesting plans for our launch too; all will be revealed soon.

Hanna Kinsella and her mother, photographed for the new Icy Bear campaign - Credit: ChicPR

To celebrate Mother’s Day and promote our Mother’s Day Icy Bear offers, we did a campaign featuring myself and my mum; Rachel Lugo and her two daughters, Sophia and Francesca, with a photoshoot and some questions and answers so that was really fun.

Icy Bear started just over 12 months ago on our kitchen table and what an amazing journey it’s been. We’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time that we’d outgrown working at home, so we’ve now taken on our office which were very proud of, and a new general manager, and it feels like it's all really growing.

Look after that smile

National Smile Month is coming in May, raising awareness about improved oral health, and there are four key messages I feel very strongly about as a dentist.

Hanna is a dentist, with her own private practice, Kiln Lane Dental, in St. Helens - Credit: ChicPR

1) Brush your teeth twice a day with a good fluoride toothpaste, before you go to bed and one other time in the day

2) Clean in between the teeth because a lot of plaque and bacteria can build up there so flossing and using TePe brushes is essential.

3) Be a bit more sugar smart, avoiding too many sugary snacks and drinks especially through the day.

4) Visit the dentist regularly, twice a year, unless the dentist suggests you go more often, and see a hygienist for a professional clean at least every six months to reach those hard to get to areas.

Keeping on keeping on

I’m currently 32 weeks pregnant and this pregnancy feels like it’s flown. I remember the first time with Max every stage felt like a big deal and I was constantly checking my app to see what size he was, whether he was like a strawberry or a grapefruit!

Not long to go before three become four - Credit: ChicPR

This time has just gone by in a flash and I’ve been very lucky because except for tiredness I’ve not had any real pregnancy symptoms so I’ve been able to get on with work as usual.

We’ve got quite a lot going on with our ecommerce businesses - Icy Bear, Dr Kinsella Skin and the BioID hormone therapy - as well as running our clinics and having a one-year-old already, but I’ll hopefully be able to take my foot off the gas a bit at some stage.

So proud!

Hanna's husband, Martin Kinsella, has developed a new skincare range, Dr Kinsella Skin, containing CBD - Credit: ChicPR

Dr Kinsella Skin will be launching before the end of March and we’re really excited about this because Martin has worked phenomenally hard with a manufacturer to come up with some amazing formulations. The products include CBD, which is a natural oxidant and anti-irritant, as well as some key ingredients which have scientific and clinical backing, so they have a unique blend of ingredients that hasn’t been introduced to the market before. There’ll be more down the line, but for now there are three hero products – an eye serum, face cream, and glow oil – which can be used together for great results in achieving rejuvenated skin.



