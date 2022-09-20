Real Housewife of Cheshire, Hanna Kinsella - October column

We had the best of summer holidays - even a romantic getaway for our anniversary! - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

Hanna Kinsella, our very own Real Housewife of Cheshire, gives the low-down on her summer of fun

Holiday happiness

This year, Martin and I decided to have a long family holiday in Majorca, so we rented a villa in Santa Ponsa for three-and-a-half weeks and we’ve had a fantastic time. Our parents came out and joined us, my mum and dad for one week and Martin’s parents for another week, and it’s just been really nice to have quality time with the grandparents and the kids.

We had the best holiday! All about family and fun... - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

As well as being together by the pool and having barbecues, we also did quite a few fun activities. Every year there’s a big water fight in Palma where half of the city dresses in red and half dresses in yellow. It actually dates back to an old tradition, where two families were at war with each other. Now they do this massive water fight annually in the middle of the city. There were drums and everyone got dressed up, we had water guns and water bombs and it was brilliant.

It was our wedding anniversary while we were away so Martin booked a romantic getaway to Deia in the north of the island. The scenery is breath-taking and he’d booked us a night at La Residencia, which was unbelievable, amazing service and an amazing setting. We had such a fabulous time.

That's a wrap - for now

This series of Housewives has now finished, and we filmed the reunion, which was a somewhat fiery ending. I’ve not been too heavily involved in the drama, but things definitely get spiced up in the last two episodes between myself and Nicole.

It's not over for 2022! We'll be back in December with a three-part special - Credit: ITVBe

We’re going to be filming a three-part special which will be aired just before Christmas. It’s an away trip and I was really undecided about doing it at first because it’s about eight nights, which seems like a mammoth amount of time away from the kids. After discussing it with Martin we decided the kids will be well looked after, we’ve got both sets of grandparents and Chloe our amazing nanny is going to be around as well, so I am going to be joining the rest of the cast and I’m really excited about that.

Smile brightly

Halloween means a candy overload, so I’ve got some dental care tips for parents with little ones. so I’ve got some dental care tips for parents with kids heading into the new term. Make sure they’re brushing twice a day for two minutes. Up until they’re seven years old, it’s important that parents should be doing assisted brushing.

Teach your children good dental hygiene as early as possible - Credit: ChicPR

Try to stick to mealtimes only for any sugary snacks and drinks because you want limit the number of acid attacks that teeth are going through in a day. A lot of people think fruit juices or fruity snacks like raisins or dried fruits are healthy, but they can stick between teeth and actually contain more sugar than sweets.

Make sure they’re visiting the dentist regularly from as soon as their first tooth appears, usually around 5-6 months. That’s really key to instilling good habits and make sure they’re not scared.

Body image

A lot of people ask me if I feel pressure to get back into shape after having a baby and the answer is yes, I think I do. Once you’ve had a baby, your body changes dramatically and it is quite hard to accept your new shape. It’s not just external pressures - being on TV and with social media - I want to feel better about myself. I’ve tried to follow a ketogenic diet and be mindful of what I’m eating, but obviously being in Palma that’s gone completely out of the window! Back home, I’m definitely going to get back to it and my body’s just starting to feel strong enough to do workouts so I’m slowly going back to the gym.

There's a lot of pressure on new mums to 'get their figures' back, but I look at it from a health perspective - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

I’ve also had a course of treatments at Re-Enhance which have been brilliant, including the Pure Skin Resculpt and cavitation which helps firm and tone the stomach area post baby. This has really helped alongside changing my diet.

I’ve still got a way to go but I’m getting there, and feeling so much better!