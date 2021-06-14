Published: 10:51 AM June 14, 2021

The last few weeks have been very busy and varied, and I am so happy to be getting out and about more.

Maximus is coming up to four months old now and I have just taken him for his second set of baby immunisations. It’s not the nicest thing we have to do with our babies but he was totally fine and very brave. Max is now officially a water-loving baby as we took him swimming for the first time to Hale Country Club and he joined in a swim class for babies, which was amazing. He absolutely loves the water! We dunked him in a few times, which was quite funny, but he really loves going swimming. In keeping with the aquatic theme, I also took him to Sea Life at the Trafford Centre, which was really good, and even though he is a very young baby, he loved all the bright lights, the fish tanks and the shimmery sensations, which were great for his sensory development.

It's so great getting out and about with Maximus - Credit: Chic PR

One lovely treat earlier this month was attending a mummy brunch, organised by the Mama Society. It was their first brunch following the easing of lockdown restrictions and was held at the Churchill Tree in Alderley Edge. I had the opportunity to meet so many lovely new mums and made lot of new friends. I’ve had a few meetings with the organisers since, and we’re hoping to join forces and develop some new events, including something very special with the theme of ‘unicorns and dreams’, happening at Menagerie in Manchester on July 29, so I hope to be able to tell you all more soon.

I have arranged to go back to my beloved dental practice, Kiln Lane, in August and will be doing one clinic a week, gradually working myself up in terms of hours over the coming months. I’m very excited as I have missed the team very much and I‘m looking forward to working with our new recruit, cosmetic dentist Dr Sophie Roberts, who is absolutely brilliant.

The new Icy Bear electric toothbrush launches in July and we had a very exciting pre-launch event. I can’t wait to see what people think about the toothbrush once it goes on shelves; this is a fantastic, high quality, affordable electric toothbrush that removes a lot more plaque than a manual toothbrush. I hope you like the promotional photos that I can finally share.

I can't wait for my Icy Bear toothbrush to launch! - Credit: Chic PR

What are you all doing for summer holidays this year? It's so up-and-down still due to the COVID-19 restrictions, isn’t it? We desperately wanted to go abroad, and we had planned to go to Portugal as we really wanted to take Max to the sea, but that is now on the Amber list. We do actually love taking holidays in the UK and our favourite staycation locations are the Lake District and North Wales. We’re hoping to take trips to Lake Windermere, as I use to go a lot as a child and I have very fond memories of staying in that area, and Abersoch on the Llyn Peninsula, as Martin enjoyed many family holidays there when he was growing up, as his family had a holiday home there. Whatever you do, I hope you have a lovely summer.



