Published: 10:37 AM July 13, 2021

Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna Kinsella is feeling on top of the world just now, apart from the shoe sacrifice she must make for baby Max...

I’m having a great summer so far and hope you are too. Things are incredibly busy, but very exciting, across my professional life, business projects and with Martin and Max, so where do I start?

Well, what can I say about this series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire? Filming has now finished for this series (13) and what a rollercoaster season it has been. We’ve taken part in a beauty pageant, a charity assault course, there’s been some fab parties, launches and dinner parties; it’s been amazing.

I loved getting all glammed up for my Icy Bear photo shoot - Credit: Hannah Furness

I’ve really enjoyed this season and for me it's been one of the best for many reasons. Max made his TV debut (and was a little star) and for me filming was so special as it was the first thing that I could do after having Max and at the same time coming out of the Covid restrictions, so it was good to get out of the house. I loved getting out and about filming and it was wonderful to finally get glammed up having just had a baby. Sometimes when you are a mum it can be difficult, especially in those early months with a new-born, as its very tiring and sometimes you don’t leave the house (or get dressed!) until 3pm, so on filming days it was a great excuse to make an effort and get dressed up.

I’ve also loved the addition of our new cast member, Debbie, our psychic medium. It’s great when we get someone new on the show as you always get a fresh new perspective and a new dynamic and we enjoy getting to know them. It also adds a fantastic (and sometimes dramatic) element.

Martin and I had the best time on our grown-ups only London trip - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

As lockdown restrictions eased, myself and Martin went to London for a wonderful (baby free) little minibreak. We stayed at the St James’s Hotel and Club in Mayfair, which we absolutely love. It’s a great location for shopping (we may have hit up Dior) but mainly we had some quality time together, just the two of us. It was a lot of fun as we got to watch the football as well while we were there, and the atmosphere was fantastic. We ate out at the amazing Park Chinois, which is a luxury Asian immersive dining experience – I could eat it every day.

The new Icy Bear toothbrush is now finally available in the shops and we launched it on an episode of the RHOCH. The show featured some gorgeous and very glam behind-the-scenes footage from the product shoot, which was so good, and I am very grateful for the support. This is the third product in the Icy Bear range and I can’t wait to bring you more news soon of what is next... which may be a gift set just in time for Christmas.

We're taking gorgeous Max to Ibiza - and he needs so much stuff! - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

We are incredibly excited to have finally been able to book a summer holiday abroad, and we’re off to Ibiza with our water baby Max! We’ve been taking him swimming regularly and getting him prepared. It's insane how much one baby actually needs to go away. I have a massive suitcase and its already full of his things; I’ve no room for my shoes or bags. We’re really looking forward to our summer break and hope you have a wonderful summer holiday period too, whether you are home or away.