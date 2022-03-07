Celebrating Derbyshire's inspirational women

As we celebrate International Women's Day, Derbyshire Life takes a look at the lives of some of our county's most successful and inspirational women.

Frances Bush

Frances Bush may not have become an internationally-acclaimed lady but she was heralded enough in Long Eaton to be worthy of a blue plaque in her honour at 99, Nottingham Road.

Frances was born in Ashby-de-la-Zouch in 1845. Her name was not Bush then it became Bush when she married Alfred, son of William who was a local dignitary providing employment as well as such innovations as gas lighting and steam engine power in the workplace.

When William died his four sons were due to take over but, one by one, they all died young and it was left to Frances to either walk away, likely with a financial comfort zone or to take over. She chose the latter.

The chief business was lace manufacturing and, at the age of 44 Frances launched herself into it while making sure that she was still very hands-on with her family.

She did not sit in an office making boardroom decision, she was out there on the factory floor making lace along with her work staff, she attended markets to help sell the lace and at the same time instigated and funded improvements for the local community.

Frances was loved by her family and the local community and she is still held in great esteem, hence the blue plaque.

Florence Nightingale

Talking of plaques, we cannot ignore the plaque in Lea Hurst near Matlock which is one of numerous tributes to one of the most famous women in history – Florence Nightingale.

She was brought up at the family home in the county and went on to becoming an icon of nursing and humanity. No wonder Derbyshire is so proud of her.

Derbyshire's Florence Nightingale - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The year 2020 was the bicentenary of Florence's birth and she remains synonymous with Lea Hurst despite her international reputation, not far from where another famous Derbyshire lady, Dame Ellen McArthur, also grew up.

Notoriously publicity-shy - she had no truck with celebrity - Florence arrived quietly by train to be met possibly at Ambergate following her exploits in the Crimean War in 1856, though a popular story is that she walked with her luggage from Whatstandwell.

Her childhood home is entirely hidden from view until you pass through a series of gates and round a bend, and the sense of anticipation increases, especially when you see the plaque dedicated to her in the porch of the property, which is now a private family home.

Ellen MacArthur

The aforementioned Ellen MacArthur set a world record for the fastest solo non-stop voyage around the world in 2005 – and on her first attempt.

Ellen began her assault on the world record in Falmouth on November 28 2004 and crossed the finishing line on February 7 2005 near the French coast of Ushant – beating the record by one day, eight hours, 35 minutes and 49 seconds.

In total she spent 71 days, 14 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds at sea at an average speed of 15.9 knots.

She told Derbyshire Life in a recent interview: ‘I still have a love of Derbyshire and that beautiful countryside and I still have close ties to the county, so I get back quite regularly and always enjoy every moment of being there.

'If it had not been for sailing I don't know if I would ever have left.’

Allison Uttley

Another great lady, Allison Uttley is honoured by a plaque on a dry stone wall near Castle Top Farm in Cromford, Derbyshire.

Allison Uttley grew up above Cromford - Credit: Gary Wallis

It was once her family home and a place that inspired her to write the stories that brought her international acclaim.

Alison Uttley was author of over 100 children’s books and is perhaps best known for her series featuring Little Grey Rabbit and Sam Pig.

She is also remembered for a pioneering time-shifting novel for children, A Traveller in Time, about the imprisoned Mary, Queen of Scots, thus forging an unlikely historical link with our county's other literary giant, Hilary Mantel.

Born at Castle Top Farm, Cromford, she was brought up in rural Derbyshire and educated at the Lea School in Holloway and Bakewell’s Lady Manners School, then a grammar school.

Tess Daly

Strictly Come Dancing host and renowned presenter Tess Daly is another who has firm roots in Derbyshire, as she explained in a recent interview with Derbyshire Life.

‘It is such a lovely county and being in the middle of the country you can get to it quite easily,’ she says.

‘I have been back many times and love seeing old friends whenever I return. If there is time I like to see where I used to live but even if I don’t, I know it is still there and so are all my happy memories of growing up in Birch Vale.

‘I always try to encourage people to come and explore Derbyshire themselves because there is so much to see and enjoy. I have never had anyone say they didn’t love it.’

The above are just a few of the amazingly talented and inspirational women who have a deep connection with Derbyshire as we celebrate 2022 International Women's Day on Tuesday March 9.

There are, of course, many more from all walks of life.