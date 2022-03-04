ITV News presenter Faye Barker on 3am starts and Strictly ambitions

The Ashtead journalist talks 3:10am wake-ups, discovering the Surrey countryside and her secret ambition to do Strictly Come Dancing. She lives with her husband Nick and their three children

Getting up at the crack of dawn to present the ITV News takes some getting used to but Ashtead reporter Faye Barker has her morning routine down to a fine art and still gets a buzz out of being on-camera – just as she did when making her on-air debut over two decades ago.

‘I still feel a certain amount of adrenaline when I present the news and I really enjoy it,’ says Faye, who has lived in Ashtead since 2016. ‘Every day is different and there are always new stories and people to meet, which keeps it fresh. Occasionally it’s challenging and you have to keep calm and carry on but we have a very professional team.’

A seasoned pro, Faye is a presenter, reporter and podcast host for ITV News who’s beamed onto our television screens in London and the South East. You can catch her delivering the ITV London bulletins within Good Morning Britain on Wednesdays and Thursdays – a role that requires her to set her alarm for 3:10am.

‘You do get used to it but I don’t think your body ever likes it particularly,’ she laughs. ‘I set two alarms and do tend to get up on the first one, thankfully. You just have to get up and get out otherwise it’s carnage.

‘I have quite a finely tuned routine so I get the maximum amount of sleep. I put the kettle on before I get in the shower so my tea’s not too hot when I get out. I sort my hair out at home too, as I have naturally quite thick and wavy hair so am in the habit of straightening it. My cab comes just after 4am and I start work once I’m on the road, looking at what’s happening in the news and thinking about what stories we may want to do that morning. We’re so busy that I don’t stop to feel tired.’

On the second half of her shift, Faye flips into reporter mode for the national lunchtime news. It’s a coveted job but she’s earned her success, having started out as a runner on work experience at European Business News (now CNBC) in 1996.

On her 3.10am starts, Faye says: ' You just have to get up and get out otherwise it’s carnage' - Credit: Grant Pritchard Photography



‘My mum often reminds me that from about the age of eight, I said I wanted to be a TV presenter,’ she says. ‘I was a big fan of Blue Peter at the time and used to look at the presenters and think that was the sort of thing I’d like to do.

‘The journalism side came a little bit by accident as my degree was in performing arts but I leant towards the TV modules. By the time I left university I still had the ambition to present.’

Her first role was at European Business News, 'running scripts, getting people their breakfast, making tea, and buying props – essentially helping the production teams,’ she explains.

It was there that she got the buzz for live TV. She seized opportunities as they came, including writing news reports, and was always on the lookout for chances to be on-air. She went to ITN in 1999 as a production journalist, writing news bulletins and recording in-house voice overs for Channel 5, Channel 4 and ITV.

Her big break came when covering a colleague's overnight shift and being asked to step in and present the 8am bulletin on a Monday morning for Channel 5 News.

‘I was really scared – I was only 24,’ she remembers. ‘I’d spent the weekend on one of my best friend’s hen dos in Devon so came back to London, worked overnight on the breakfast show and, at the end of it, did the bulletin. I must have been running on caffeine and adrenaline.'

Despite her nerves, it was well received and marked the start of something much bigger for Faye.

‘There were quite a few of us young journalists who were aiming for the same thing at the time, which must have been really annoying for the editors as they just wanted people to do their jobs,’ she laughs.

Her first ‘proper’ presenting role was with ITV Yorkshire where she stayed for four years. She went freelance in 2005 and through her old contacts she picked up presenting work for Sky News and ITV News. Today, she fits her work in around her three ‘little pickles’ – ‘ITN has been great about that,’ she says – presenting evening and morning news bulletins for ITV News.

Reporting during the pandemic has been an experience like no other but being assigned to the ‘and finally...’ stories (uplifting news features that run at the end of the programme) has helped Faye to stay in good spirits.

‘I don’t think anyone has been untouched by Covid so it has been extraordinary,’ she says. ‘We’ve had to change the way we work with lots of people working from home. I’m a people person so I was grateful to still be able to present from the studio but a lot of colleagues who are traditionally in the newsroom were not there anymore. We’ve done a lot more interviews remotely whereas before you’d only do them in extreme cases, if you couldn't get the camera there. It’s interesting the way we, and everyone, have changed over the pandemic. The technology is there and people in all walks of life have adapted very quickly.’

Faye settled in Ashtead following a 10-year stint in Teddington and has grown to love the village more and more.

‘We ended up moving about three weeks before our son was born. It was a classic “first child, need a new house and new car” moment,’ she laughs. ‘We found a property we really liked near good schools with lots of great stuff on the doorstep and London 40 minutes away on the train so it ticked all the boxes. Living here has been great for my family. It’s a good spot

Faye enjoys having so much countryside on the doorstep in Ashtead - Credit: Grant Pritchard Photography



‘There’s a gift shop called Bumbles, which is brilliant. Every time I pop in there, I end up spending far more than I meant to because everything is so nice. There's also a great coffee shop called Handley's Café, which I really like, as well as Ashtead Fruit Box (formerly Munchies). What’s particularly good, especially during lockdown, is having all these lovely open spaces nearby. We go to Polesden Lacey and for walks on Headley Heath. Leith Hill is another favourite. We've felt really grateful to have all that countryside available to us.’

Faye also pursues acting and has appeared in films such as Survivor and Hampstead starring Diane Keaton.

‘Acting is a little extra,’ she says. ‘I have my day-to-day job at ITV News but I have always liked the performing arts side of things. In Hampstead I was just being myself really – a news reporter – so I cannot pretend it’s an Oscar winning performance,’ she laughs. ‘Directors often look specifically to cast real newscasters in those types of roles to give it a bit of authenticity. If I wanted to try for a different type of role that would be a complete change, but what I’m doing now is more cameo roles.’

Bring surrounded by Surrey countryside is what makes living in Ashtead especially great for Faye and her family - Credit: Grant Pritchard Photography



For now, she’s happy with the balance she’s found between work and family life. ‘There’s no right or wrong [way to do things],’ she says of the juggle. ‘I don’t think I would be the best version of myself if I wasn’t doing some of the things I enjoy, like my job. If people are struggling, it’s important that they talk about it and seek out help.’

In terms of what the future holds, Faye is tackling 2022 with confidence.

‘I'm very much a glass half full type of person,’ she says. ‘We’ve booked a summer holiday to Wales so we are keeping it UK based and being a little cautious. Work wise, I will still be doing much the same and hopefully keeping the podcasting going as it’s the future. I have a very shameless ambition to do Strictly one day. I would love it although I think it’s very competitive, but never say never.’