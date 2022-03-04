James Morrison: 'Songwriting's like self-help'

Ahead of his Greatest Hits Tour, singer-songwriter James Morrison shares why honesty is the best policy, his love for live gigs and being mistaken for Michael Bublé

James Morrison burst onto the UK music scene in 2006 with his debut album Undiscovered, which topped the UK Albums Chart, earning him a dedicated following and, one year later, a Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist. Fast forward to now and he has just released a Greatest Hits Album, featuring refreshed tracks including You Give Me Something and Wonderful World, and is setting off on a UK tour, which is stopping in London in April.

When he first shot to fame, James was in his early 20s and living in a one-bedroom flat in Acton. Today, he lives in the Gloucestershire countryside and is a dad of two. The journey has given him time to reflect on his early work, how his childhood impacted on his song writing and dealing with fame.



‘When I was seven, I knew we didn’t have any money,’ he says. ‘I was hungry, it was tough. But I look back on it fondly, as I went through it and it taught me a lot. All the stuff I went through has shaped me as an artist. I am nice to people. I am honest with people. For the first few years I was super polite and annoyingly nice – and [I soon learnt] that doesn’t do anyone any good. You have to be honest, as the truth is always less painful than going along with something you don’t agree with.’

He recalls being doorstepped in Hove, where he bought his first home after Acton via Chiswick.

'We were there for about three-and-a-half years,’ he says. ‘I used to have people stop outside the house and their cameras would go off. It got a bit weird. At one point someone thought I was Michael Bublé.’

His tour is also stopping in Brighton in April, taking him full circle to those early days of family life.

‘It’s always nice going back to where you live in a way, as it’s like time travelling. I might drive to my old house with a blue plaque with the words “Michael Bublé used to live here” and put it up,’ he jokes.



James is enjoying life in the Gloucestershire countryside - Credit: Parri Thomas



While it’s clear he has a sense of humour, James also comes across as a deep thinker, especially when it comes to putting those early songs back under the microscope.

‘When I listen to them now, I can hear so many things that I don’t like,’ he admits. ‘It’s like if someone takes a picture of you now, even if you think you look really good, in 10 or 15 years' time you’ll look at it and think “what the hell was I wearing”. It’s kind of like that. Looking back, I wouldn’t have worn out my voice so much - I sound so husky on those first albums,’ he laughs. ‘But equally I am proud of those songs.’

He says the music was, in part, a distraction from what was running through his mind.

‘I was dealing with a lot of psychology stuff in my head at the time dealing with the fame thing, dealing with being so vulnerable in the songs and then people knowing who I am and knowing the songs and being able to criticise them. It’s a lot to take on board. There's lots of different aspects to it.’



Yet, as any fan will tell you, much of his music is incredibly uplifting – a masterclass in ‘trying to turn sadness into positive energy’, according to James.

‘That’s why my lyrics come across as if I'm trying to tell you what to do, as I was trying to tell myself,’ he explains. ‘It’s like therapy, because you can change the way you look at stuff by how you write it. I can make myself out to be like I am really strong in a song when I’m not feeling great. It’s like self-help.'



James Morrison’s new Greatest Hits album, out now, coincides with the 15th anniversary of him winning the BRIT Award for British Male Solo Artist - Credit: Parri Thomas



He credits performing live with keeping him grounded, and is clearly excited about the tour.

‘I love touring and I love being at gigs or playing at gigs,’ he says. He sees the Greatest Hits Album and tour as the ‘second phase’ of his career, and is enjoying having more input and control. When asked how the album’s lead single, Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?, differs to differs to his early work, he doesn’t miss a beat: ‘It’s not so insipid,’ he laughs. ‘In the beginning I wanted to do rock music. I love blues and soul. I didn’t know I was going to end up singing romantic ballads. I think my voice just lends itself to emotional stuff. It’s my default.

‘[With Who's Gonna Love Me Now?] I wanted to sing something that sings hard when you sing it, it has a hook that’s tight and a drop – that was kind of what I had in my head and I went into the studio and that [song] popped out.

‘I was nervous [about the video],’ he adds. ‘I thought I was going to turn up and there’d be lots of young people who didn’t have a clue or care who I was and I was going to look really old, but that was the whole point. I wanted it to be like I was at a party I shouldn't be at because I am middle aged and I'm worried who's gonna love me now? As that’s kind of where I'm at. I like the honesty in it. But equally I like the tune. I think it stands up against good dance tunes and modern stuff. I’m just glad I am doing stuff that’s different.’

James Morrisons' Greatest Hits Album is out now and his Greatest Hits Tour, which runs from March to September 2022, is stopping at The London Palladium on April 6. Tickets via jamesmorrisonmusic.com