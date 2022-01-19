Actor and comedian Jayne Tunnicliffe on her favourite things about Yorkshire

There is more to Jayne Tunnicliffe than meets the eye. Many of us know her as an actor, stand-up comedian and a writer. She appeared memorably in Coronation Street as Yana Lumb, best friend to Cilla Battersby-Brown. We’ve also seen her in Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing, Happy Valley, Moving On, Comedy Nation, Lily Live and many other productions.

What you may not know is that she has a BA Hons in art design and textiles and has honed her love of the Yorkshire outdoors and the entertainment worked into two thriving business’ from her workshop in the Aire Valley. ‘Crafted Creatures’ has really taken off with unique handmade animal friendly textile wall sculptures and ‘Voodooville’ celebrity art mugs inspired by rock, pop, TV, comedy and film.

Something in Yorkshire that makes you smile?

When a Yorkshire man refers to his wife or girlfriend as 'our lass'. It reminds me of my late father.



Haworth is a favourite destination for Jayne - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



A place you love to eat?

Cobbles and Clay on Haworth Main Street does a fantastic veggie breakfast with delicious colcannon-style sausages. It’s a great place to watch the world go by too.



Saltaire Mill and The River Aire, Saltaire, Yorkshire - the perfect stop-off with friends for Jayne - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



A place to take friends?

I was born in Saltaire and I love showing people around the Hockney art gallery in Salt's Mill. A Rose and Brown Vintage fair at Victoria Hall is also a great place to go. Looking at the 20th century fashions and how things have changed is just incredible and addictive In winter I'd take them for a canal/riverside walk followed by a pint at Fanny's Alehouse and thaw out by the roaring fire.



A childhood memory?

As a kid, I was horse mad and Bingley Show was the place to be. Watching Harvey Smith and Graham Fletcher show jumping in the bottom meadow of Myrtle Park and then getting Graham's autograph afterwards is a vivid memory. They were massive stars in the 70s.



A cultural go-to?

The Bronte Parsonage in Haworth. I still marvel at the fact that all those classic novels were written in that one house, by young women in the wilds of West Yorkshire. So far from London and yet they got published!! It’s amazing and very inspirational.



Inspiration outdoors?

I love woodland walks so probably somewhere like Goit Stock waterfall in Harden. It's a magical fairy dell of a place.





A teatime treat - a Yorkshire Fat Rascal cake from Bettys - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A place for indulgence?

Afternoon tea and a Fat Rascal at Bettys in Ilkley. Can you get more Yorkshire than that?



A Yorkshire view that inspires?

Growing up in Bingley, I would have to say the view from Gilstead moor over to the wooded hills of the St Ives Estate. I'm obsessed with trees.

I’m never happier than when…?

Taking the Yorkshire air, walking outdoor across the moors or among woodland with friends and family



Three words that sum up your best Yorkshire life?

Endless beautiful countryside

craftedcreatures.com

folksy.com/shops/Voodooville