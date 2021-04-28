Video

Published: 3:39 PM April 28, 2021

Johnnie and Tiggy Walker share their playlist with us - Credit: Tiggy Walker

We asked our Dorset Magazine columnist Tiggy Walker (Life is for Living) and her husband BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 70s presenter Johnnie Walker to share some of their favourite music tracks with us.

In their new podcast Consciously Coupling, the Shaftesbury-based duo talk to other media couples about how their partnerships work, and ask them to share the musical soundtracks at the centre of it all. Couples they have interviewed in this first series include Damon Hill (Formula 1 World Champion) and his wife Georgie, Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold, Steve Harley (Cockney Rebel) and his wife Dorothy, and fellow radio presenter Paul Gambaccini and his husband Chris Sherwood.

So, what would be on Johnnie and Tiggy’s own playlist? ‘Johnnie’s is a tad more romantic than mine!’ admits Tiggy. But what do you think?

Johnnie and Tiggy Walker present a new couples inspired podcast from their Shaftesbury home - Credit: Tiggy Walker



Johnnie Walker’s playlist...

Yvonne Fair - It Should Have Been Me: I’ve loved this song from the moment I heard it. She’s singing in the back of the church at her ex-lover's wedding “It should've have been me”. I love the way she sings “somebody call the poh-leece”



The Shirelles - Will You Love Me Tomorrow: One of my all-time favourite records. I’d play it on the jukebox in a cafe during my lunch break when I was working in a factory during my school holidays. At the time I was 15 and saving money for a tape recorder.



Hal Kethchum - Loving You Makes Me A Better Man: Dedicated to my wife Tiggy - it’s all there in the song!



John Prine - All The Way With You: I played this song to Tiggy after a yoga class. It was the second time we’d met, but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.



Lorraine Ellison - Stay With Me: One of the most soulful and heart-wrenching vocal performances you’ll ever hear.



The Righteous Brothers - (You’re My) Soul And Inspiration: I love the spoken part in the middle.

‘Baby, I can't make it without you

And I'm, I'm telling you, honey

You're my reason for laughing, for crying

For living and for dying’



Aretha Franklin - I Ain’t Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)

Lady Soul at her best.

Also in Johnnie’s jukebox:

Marvelettes - When You’re Young And In Love

Gordon Haskell - How Wonderful You Are



Ed Sheeran - Perfect

Etta James - At Last

Roy Orbison - Oh, Pretty Woman

The Everly Brothers - All I Have To Do Is Dream

Erma Franklin - Piece Of My Heart

Jane Birkin & Serge Gainsbourg - Je T’aime Moi Non Plus

Carole King - It Might As Well Rain Until September

Dorothy Moore - Misty Blue

Follow Johnnie on Twitter @piratejw and Instagram @piratejwdj

Tiggy and Johnnie Walker have been hearing about other media couples playlists and stories - Credit: Tiggy Walker

Tiggy Walker’s playlist...

Gordon Haskell - All The Time in The World: Gordon died last year. As my former boyfriend and the man who introduced me to Johnnie, he was a very key player in my life. Our brief romance was over the summer of 2001. I would go to gigs around Dorset with him, and when he played this song, he’d always manage to drop in my name which was incredibly flattering, and shamefully exciting. It has remained one of my favourite songs of his. Johnnie and I are sad that we never got to say goodbye to Gordon, and we had to attend his funeral via Zoom.



David Bowie - Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me: In January BBC Radio marked the five-year passing of my all-time hero, David Bowie. So many fantastic shows were made as a tribute to this genius. It was great to be reminded of some albums I forget to play, like Diamond Dogs. Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me is a track from that 1974 album and it was a firm favourite when I was a teenager. I dreamt of rock and rolling with the man himself. Happily, I did meet him in 2002. But we just talked, not danced.

Tom Baxter - My Declaration: Tom is an indie British singer songwriter who I’ve loved for years. He turned his back on all the rubbish around the big music business, which I admire him for. He writes lyrics from the heart. This song is about a man declaring he’s going to be stronger and better. It’s actually a declaration to himself, not a lover. But I find it utterly inspiring and full of hope. We sometimes have to recognise that we’ve hit rock bottom and have to fight back.

Also in Tiggy’s jukebox

The Avett Brothers - I And Love And You

Bruce Springsteen - We Shall Overcome (The Seeger Sessions)

Ryan Adams - La Cienega Just Smiled

Van Morrison - Have I Told You Lately

Wendy Matthews - The Day You Went Away

The Who - Getting In Tune

Mumford & Sons - Winter Winds (But My Heart Told My Head)

Carly Simon - Let The River Run

Josh Ritter - Homecoming

Joan As Policewoman - Eternal Flame

John Lennon - Grow Old With Me

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Please Read The Letter

Follow Tiggy on Twitter @tiggywalker and Instagram @tiggywalk1

Download Johnnie and Tiggy Walker's new couples inspired podcast - Credit: Tiggy Walker

Click here to listen to their podcast Johnnie and Tiggy Walker Consciously Coupling