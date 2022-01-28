My Essex Life: Tinea Taylor, Kiss FM presenter and DJ

DJ and presenter Tinea Taylor talks to Mica Bale about growing up in Essex and how she overcame the challenges of a male-dominated industry to become radio royalty

Whether it’s being the voice of weekday evenings and Saturday afternoons on Kiss FM or interviewing big-name stars like Lady Gaga and Hugh Jackman, Tinea Taylor is surely living the dream in a job that would be the envy of many. An Essex girl from Romford, Tinea explains what she loved most about growing up in the county, ‘I’ve always loved Essex; some parts are so rural and green and other parts are chaotic and fun. Essex nights out were always my favourite growing up. We’d start in the Hollybush Pub then head to NuBar or 195! If you know, you know!

‘I loved the arts and dance from a very young age, so I knew that I would end up doing something creative as a career. As a teen, I used to love watching June Sarpong and Vernon Kay on TV and I knew that’s what I wanted to do. They were so fun and engaging. At university I made a start filming myself doing vox pops down the street, chatting to the public just to get a feel for interviewing. Then I managed to get my very first radio show on Rinse FM and then Kiss. It’s all been such a whirlwind of a journey.’

Her drive and determination means Tinea has become a big name in the radio world - Credit: @jeeba

Working in the entertainment industry is a dream for many people, whether they are leaving school or fancy a career change. Of course, no journey is without its challenges as Tinea explains, ‘Being a woman in the industry is hard; you’re underpaid, second-guessed, not valued as much as your male colleagues. I remember a very well-known radio station wanted me to host the breakfast show, but I was told my name wouldn’t be in the show title and I was there just to laugh at my male co-presenter's jokes. It was very degrading, but from that point on I made sure that would never be the case again.’

‘Also, with DJing it can be annoying because sometimes I might be the only female DJ on the line-up. As soon as my set starts, the male DJs will come near the booth to see if I’m DJing live; it’s just not what you need when you’re trying to do your job.’

Despite such challenges, Tinea can recall many once-in-a-lifetime moments. ‘I loved interviewing Lady Gaga; she was great and as charismatic as you’d expect. Hugh Jackman was also another wow moment because he’s such a legend in his field. Those were both times when I realised how great my job is.’

Interviewing Lady Gaga was a career highlight for Tinea - Credit: @jeeba

‘I love that with my job most days can be so different and sometimes random – but it's always fun. Meeting new people daily and interviewing some huge names will never get old.’ Tinea has already achieved so much in her career and yet she is always keen to push forward. So, has she any other aspirations on the horizon? ‘It’s mainly TV I’d like to do next. A Saturday night primetime show is the dream!’

However, it can’t be all work, and she always finds time to relax. ‘Fitness for me has always been my go-to when it’s time to get my mind right. I don’t just use it to look healthy or toned, it helps me feel balanced too. Whether it's a spin class, pilates class or weight training, it all helps.’

Throughout recent times, many have taken the opportunity to swap careers or try to inject a little more creativity into their schedule. For younger ones on the verge of leaving school or facing options, the role models and opportunities open to them have been hugely expanded. Dream jobs may no longer be merely for the rare few but rather a real and exciting option for many more people.

With that in mind, does Tinea have any advice for those who are budding DJs or presenters? 'Just make a start! Whether that’s creating a YouTube channel and posting content like vox pops or using social media such as Instagram and its reels feature to create content you’re passionate about. If you want to DJ, practice, practice, practice. And only start doing sets when you feel ready, there’s no rush. Start on community, hospital or even university radio to get air miles under your belt. No radio station is too small when you first start.’