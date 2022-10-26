Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People > Celebrity Interviews

What the celeb chef Marco Pierre White loves about Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Kathryn Armstrong

Published: 8:00 PM October 26, 2022
Chef Marco Pierre White in the Cookery Club on board P&O Cruises' flagship, Britannia.Picture date:

Chef Marco Pierre White in the Cookery Club on board P&O Cruises' flagship, Britannia. Picture date: Monday June 18, 2018. Photograph by Christopher Ison © 07544044177 chris@christopherison.com www.christopherison.com

A childhood near the Harewood estate and schooldays in Leeds mean celebrated chef Marco Pierre White is rooted in Yorkshire.

He returns to Harrogate in October for the first ever Great White Food Festival and plans to pop in to Bettys for a pikelet while he’s there.... 

A place in Yorkshire that makes you smile 
ALL of Yorkshire! It is a most extraordinary county with a bit everything – moors, coast, dales – that is what makes it the greatest. Harrogate is very special – I will be going to back for the festival which is close to the place I started – the St George Hotel. 

A place you love to eat 

Ilkley - voted Yorkshire's best place to live by The Sunday Times

Bettys, Ilkley - a go-to for a pikelet! - Credit: Kevin Gibson

Bettys - love their pikelets. I am very emotionally attached to Bettys and love to see there are still queues to get in! When I was in Ilkley I went to Bettys on The Grove. Another favourite from childhood is Notarianni’s in Bridlington - I remember my mum taking me there - she said their coffee was amazing. I'd always head to The Magpie in Whitby for fish and chips - or to Andrew Pern's The Star Inn at Harome. 

A childhood memory  
My playground was the Harewood estate and my pal Briggsy is still near there – we speak all the time. We would play at Lofthouse Farm and watch them making the TV series Follyfoot at Hollin Hall Farm – magical. I went to school at Allerton High – we were the first year not to do the 11 plus.  

A childhood memory  

Beautiful landscape comprising trees foliage and the Fish Pond in the area of the Harewood House Tr

Harewood House Estate was Marco's playground as a boy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

My playground was the Harewood estate and my pal Briggsy is still near there – we speak all the time. We would play at Lofthouse Farm and watch them making the TV series Follyfoot at Hollin Hall Farm – magical. I went to school at Allerton High – we were the first year not to do the 11 plus. I also remember holding my mother’s hand as we walked through Leeds market.  

 A place to take friends  
I would head up to the Crathorne Arms near Yarm run by my great friend, restaurateur Eugene McCoy. We go back a long time and he knows how to create very honest, affordable food and a great atmosphere. I've just been talking to him – he is one of my very best friends. 

A cultural go-to 
Harewood House. It was such a part of my childhood.  

Inspiration outdoors 
Blubberhouses Moor, the River Wharfe, Bolton Abbey. As we get older we get nostalgic about the places we took for granted. Like Harewood - I was there every day as a child.  

A place for indulgence
Hopefully when I am up for the festival I will be able to find some time to go fishing at Harewood. 

Three words that sum up your best Yorkshire life? 
Miss it enormously  

greatwhitefestival.com 



  

Yorkshire Life

Don't Miss

Enter our competition for the chance to win Karen Swan's must-read festive Romance The Christmas Postcards.

Sussex Life | Win

Win a copy of best-selling author Karen Swan's latest novel The...

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
pumpkin picking

Cheshire Life | Updated

10 of the best places to go pumpkin picking in Cheshire

Jenny Schippers & Joanne Goodwin

Logo Icon
Realistic Colorful firework with smoke for celebrate happy new year 2021 countdown festival annivers

Essex Life

Essex firework displays: the best events for Bonfire Night 2022

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Nigel's first picture was of his hometown Faversham

Kent Life

Win an A3 print from Faversham artist White One Sugar

Eve Smallman

Author Picture Icon