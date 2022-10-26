What the celeb chef Marco Pierre White loves about Yorkshire

A childhood near the Harewood estate and schooldays in Leeds mean celebrated chef Marco Pierre White is rooted in Yorkshire.

He returns to Harrogate in October for the first ever Great White Food Festival and plans to pop in to Bettys for a pikelet while he’s there....

A place in Yorkshire that makes you smile

ALL of Yorkshire! It is a most extraordinary county with a bit everything – moors, coast, dales – that is what makes it the greatest. Harrogate is very special – I will be going to back for the festival which is close to the place I started – the St George Hotel.

A place you love to eat

Bettys, Ilkley - a go-to for a pikelet! - Credit: Kevin Gibson

Bettys - love their pikelets. I am very emotionally attached to Bettys and love to see there are still queues to get in! When I was in Ilkley I went to Bettys on The Grove. Another favourite from childhood is Notarianni’s in Bridlington - I remember my mum taking me there - she said their coffee was amazing. I'd always head to The Magpie in Whitby for fish and chips - or to Andrew Pern's The Star Inn at Harome.

My playground was the Harewood estate and my pal Briggsy is still near there – we speak all the time. We would play at Lofthouse Farm and watch them making the TV series Follyfoot at Hollin Hall Farm – magical. I went to school at Allerton High – we were the first year not to do the 11 plus. I also remember holding my mother’s hand as we walked through Leeds market.

A place to take friends

I would head up to the Crathorne Arms near Yarm run by my great friend, restaurateur Eugene McCoy. We go back a long time and he knows how to create very honest, affordable food and a great atmosphere. I've just been talking to him – he is one of my very best friends.

A cultural go-to

Harewood House. It was such a part of my childhood.

Inspiration outdoors

Blubberhouses Moor, the River Wharfe, Bolton Abbey. As we get older we get nostalgic about the places we took for granted. Like Harewood - I was there every day as a child.

A place for indulgence

Hopefully when I am up for the festival I will be able to find some time to go fishing at Harewood.

Three words that sum up your best Yorkshire life?

Miss it enormously

greatwhitefestival.com







