Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, one of Yorkshire’s best-known and much-loved sons, was given a Lifetime Achievement accolade from The Yorkshire Society at its 33rd awards night in Leeds.

Harry Gration presented the awards ceremony at Hilton Leeds City, where there was a standing ovation for ‘Parky’ from a room full of the charity’s supporters and fellow nominees.

Sir Michael Parkinson receives his lifetime achievement award - Credit: Roth Read Photography

Receiving his lifetime award, he told the audience, ‘This night is a very special night for me. I’ve had lots and lots of very good memories. It was a joy from beginning to end – I’ve been a very lucky man indeed.

‘l’ve always found the company of Yorkshire people to be the best kind of company there is and tonight is just wonderful. I shall carry on for another 90 years at least!’

Writer Milly Johnson - Credit: Roth Read Photography

The roll call of award winners included writer and speaker on the night, Milly Johnson, who received the Richard Whiteley Award. Rugby league’s Kevin Sinfield OBE, was named Man of the Year for his fund-raising efforts for the MND community, inspired by his friend and former team mate Rob Burrow.

Dame Linda Pollard was named Woman of the Year, Yorkshire Sculpture Park received the Arts & Entertainment Award and The Swift Group was given the Business Enterprise Award.

Bex Wilson was given the Community Award and Yorkshire members of The GB Wheelchair Rugby Team won the Sporting Achievement award. A special award was handed out to The Yorkshire Regiment.

Following the event there was a performance by the Great Yorkshire chorus and on the night funds were raised for Yorkshire Children’s Charity

More information on future events theyorkshiresociety.org

See more photos of the event in the April edition of Yorkshire Life magazine, out on March 23.