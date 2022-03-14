In the words of Miranda

Suffolk's inspirational Ink Festival returns big time this spring with more than 50 original short plays from local writers, alongside specially created works by some famous names, among them the nation's favourite TV nurse...

She’s filled arenas as a stand-up comedian, starred in a Hollywood film, performed in the West End musical Annie, captured hearts with charming and poignant portrayals in dramas such as Emma and Call the Midwife, written books and, of course, created and starred in her eponymous, award-winning sitcom, Miranda.

Now Miranda Hart will be making a playwriting debut in Suffolk, contributing a short family drama for the Ink Festival which takes place in Halesworth in April. “I was thrilled to be asked,” says Miranda who heard about the festival on one of her frequent visits to the county. “I first visited my friends on the coast around 2011. I completely fell in love with it, so kept inviting myself back.

“The coastline is uniquely beautiful even on a bleak January day. The bird life is incredible – I got obsessed with finding murmurations – and there’s something about the expansive skies. The people seem to be a delightful mix of calm, adventurous and highly creative – just my kind of vibe!”

Although Miranda says she receives many invitations to contribute to events and initiatives, the Ink Festival was a unique proposition. “I choose projects that feel part of a bigger vision, to not only do something I enjoy but to encourage and connect. To use the arts to bring joy and make people feel less alone in what they may be going through - and I get the chance to write something I wouldn’t otherwise.”

Miranda was given the theme for this play by the festival organisers, so how does she set about turning an idea into a script? “I suppose it really depends on the format,” she says. “I always say a sitcom is like a comedy exam, it feels very technical. I often start with the big comic scene ideas and then find a way of connecting them technically to form a believable and coherent story.

“Although getting a laugh in sitcom or stand-up is probably the greatest reward to writing, I prefer coming up with a general idea for a story, knowing the beginning and end, and letting it unfold as I go, without that specific pressure to get the laugh, and find the way to make it as funny as you can, trying it various ways before it clicks. It’s my pet subject…I’ll stop before I go off on one!”

This play is called Passport and tells of a family of three waiting to board their plane, repeatedly checking they have all their documents, irritated and frustrated by each other’s company. “My initial situation was a rather obvious one with the comedy of people always thinking they have lost their passports when they’re in ‘a safe place’,” says Miranda. “But I wanted a known backdrop so I could make it about something a little deeper.

“I'm interested in the generational difference of the therapeutic notion of self-care versus duty and sacrifice. It’s very important, in the awareness of emotional well-being, that self-care is not selfish, but vital for nurturing one’s own energetic resources and being your best self to develop your passions and to help others. But it’s interesting to me how we marry that with sacrificial love and responsibility. It’s rather a big subject and I only hint at it and hope it gets people mulling.”

Actors in rehearsal for the 2019 INK Festival in Halesworth - Credit: Ink Festival

It all sounds rather profound, and perhaps not what many would come to associate with Miranda, whose television sitcom is full of slapstick humour, blunders, puns and wordplay, and those familiar and intimate knowing looks to camera. But perhaps this is key to Miranda’s appeal - making us laugh at the everyday mistakes and embarrassments we all experience, while giving us permission to be ourselves and not to worry.

As well as Miranda, former BBC arts editor Will Gompertz, actor Elliot Cowan and many first-time writers are contributing their interpretations of the subject Passport to Ink. The plays will all be performed by professional actors during the four-day festival in a programme which also includes other original short plays, talks, workshops and stand-up comedy.

“Festivals like Ink are so important,” says Miranda who says she would have benefited from taking part when she was starting her career. “To have the opportunity to develop your writing and performing in a supportive and caring environment is what you desperately need to gain confidence, as well as the opportunity to be seen.”

So what advice does Miranda have to the director and actors approaching her script? “I hope they find joy in playing it,” she says, “as that usually translates into an audience feeling joy when they’re watching it. I’d love them to approach it with the audience in mind and what they want to share. This frees the actors from worrying how they are coming across. Instead they should think of it as a gift they are giving. That enhances their self-confidence in the process. Never forget the audience!”

And what does she hope the Ink audience will gain from seeing her play? “If they have a little ponder and a little chuckle, and five minutes respite from the world, I will be delighted,” she says. It sounds an irresistible invitation.





About Ink

Ink Festival takes place April 21-24 Halesworth. Tickets go on sale February 8. Details: inkfestival.org.

Ink Festival is the UK’s leading producer of original short plays and has produced more than 300 new plays for stage and radio by playwrights aged 11 to 80.

Performance poet Luke Wright - Credit: Andrew Florides

Patience Agbabi performs alongside Luke Wright at Snape Maltings in February. - Credit: Archant

To support this year's Ink Festival you can enjoy an evening of passionate and entertaining poetry from two of the UK’s greatest performance poets, Luke Wright and Patience Agbabi, at Snape Maltings on Sunday, February 27, at 7pm. tickets.snapemaltings.co.uk