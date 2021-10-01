Published: 3:25 PM October 1, 2021

Louise Minchin has covered some major stories and met some amazing people, during her 20 years at the BBC. Here she talks about some of her favourite interviewees.

Louise Minchin with co-host Dan Walker and Stormzy - Credit: BBC

There have been many joyous moments on BBC Breakfast. Flicking through my camera-roll of the past nine and half years since the programme moved to its new home in Media City, Manchester, makes me smile. I have had some great fun.

I feel incredibly lucky to have interviewed a veritable, eclectic smorgasbord of superstars along the way, from gold-medal-winning athletes including Chris Hoy, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Adam Peaty to the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Dame Julie Andrews, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

Louise Minchin and BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker, as she tells the nation she will be leaving the programme after 20 years - Credit: BBC

There are of course special guests and fun interviews that stand out. Included in my top five favourite moments is the day I got to spend time with the legend that is Dolly Parton.

I met her in a plush hotel to talk about the launch of the musical about her life – 9 to 5 The Musical, and she could not have been more charming. At the end, as we posed for a photo, she went out of her way to put her arm on my shoulder to make sure it looked great.

I loved meeting Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders, their energy and joie de vivre were infectious, and I left that day wanting to be in their gang.

With Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner. Louise told him he wasn’t her favourite actor in the Cornish drama, and that it was in fact his horse - Credit: BBC

Aidan Turner of Poldark fame was hilarious and responded with immense good grace when I told him he wasn’t my favourite actor in the Cornish drama, and that it was in fact his horse.

I have never been so flustered when I was late for an interview for George Clooney and barging into a lift to get there on time, I blushed from head to toe when he was the person to hold it open for me.

Interviewing Sir David Attenborough on Zoom from Chester Zoo’s Monsoon Forest was an absolute joy. And my street cred from my daughter went couldn’t have been higher than when I went to interview Billie Eilish about the Bond theme tune for No Time to Die. Many others will stay forever in my thoughts as I step away from the sofa

On the red sofa with co-presenter Charlie Stayt and Ed Sheeran - Credit: BBC

