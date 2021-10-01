Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > People > Celebrity Interviews

Louise Minchin on meeting George Clooney in a lift, and preferring Aidan Turner's horse to the Poldark star himself

Author Picture Icon

Joanne Goodwin

Published: 3:25 PM October 1, 2021   
Louise Minchin and one of her favourite interviewees, Dolly Parton

Louise Minchin and one of her favourite interviewees, Dolly Parton - Credit: BBC

Louise Minchin has covered some major stories and met some amazing people, during her 20 years at the BBC. Here she talks about some of her favourite interviewees. 

Louise Minchin with co-host Dan Walker and Stormzy

Louise Minchin with co-host Dan Walker and Stormzy - Credit: BBC

There have been many joyous moments on BBC Breakfast. Flicking through my camera-roll of the past nine and half years since the programme moved to its new home in Media City, Manchester, makes me smile. I have had some great fun.

I feel incredibly lucky to have interviewed a veritable, eclectic smorgasbord of superstars along the way, from gold-medal-winning athletes including Chris Hoy, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Adam Peaty to the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Dame Julie Andrews, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

Louise Minchin and BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker, as she tells the nation she will be leaving the

Louise Minchin and BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker, as she tells the nation she will be leaving the programme after 20 years - Credit: BBC

There are of course special guests and fun interviews that stand out. Included in my top five favourite moments is the day I got to spend time with the legend that is Dolly Parton.

Why I decided to leave the BBC by Louise Minchin

I met her in a plush hotel to talk about the launch of the musical about her life – 9 to 5 The Musical, and she could not have been more charming. At the end, as we posed for a photo, she went out of her way to put her arm on my shoulder to make sure it looked great.

I loved meeting Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders, their energy and joie de vivre were infectious, and I left that day wanting to be in their gang.

Aidan Turner and Louise Minchin

With Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner. Louise told him he wasn’t her favourite actor in the Cornish drama, and that it was in fact his horse - Credit: BBC

Aidan Turner of Poldark fame was hilarious and responded with immense good grace when I told him he wasn’t my favourite actor in the Cornish drama, and that it was in fact his horse.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Hairy Bikers Go North to explore the Yorkshire coast
  2. 2 Win a Silentnight king size bed and bedding bundle worth over £2000
  3. 3 The Norfolk Lights Express is back for spectacular winter train rides
  1. 4 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District
  2. 5 5 of the best places for fish in Kent
  3. 6 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  4. 7 10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex
  5. 8 Essex firework displays: the best events for bonfire night 2021
  6. 9 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 6 of the best walks to fabulous Devon tearooms

I have never been so flustered when I was late for an interview for George Clooney and barging into a lift to get there on time, I blushed from head to toe when he was the person to hold it open for me.

Interviewing Sir David Attenborough on Zoom from Chester Zoo’s Monsoon Forest was an absolute joy. And my street cred from my daughter went couldn’t have been higher than when I went to interview Billie Eilish about the Bond theme tune for No Time to Die. Many others will stay forever in my thoughts as I step away from the sofa

Charlie Stayt and Ed Sheeran with Louise Minchin

On the red sofa with co-presenter Charlie Stayt and Ed Sheeran - Credit: BBC

Read the full interview in the October issue of Cheshire Life magazine:Subscribe here


 

Cheshire Life

Don't Miss

A turkey is still the traditional choice for Christmas - and what better than a free-range Norfolk Bronze from Morton's?

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a fabulous free-range Morton's Norfolk turkey for Christmas!

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Hilbre Island by Ron Sutton

Cheshire Life

6 of the best October walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Christmas markets are coming to Essex.

Essex Life

Festive Christmas markets to visit in Essex, 2021

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Chapel Books in Westleton, Suffolk

Suffolk Magazine

The best second-hand bookshops in Suffolk

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon