Suzan and Noddy Holder - Credit: Andrew Collier

One person’s ‘fun’ can be another’s idea of torture, don’t you think?

For instance, the thought of New Year’s Eve always looms over me like a leering drunk at a party, nagging me to ‘have fun’ on their terms and not listening when I tell them I’d rather stick pins in my eyes than down sambuca shots or let them grope me on the dance floor.

Do you know what I mean? I’m not saying I’m against either of those activities, but I do object to being ordered to have fun at a set time and in a particular way.

I don’t dislike New Year, I’ve had some fabulous ones in my time, but I don’t trust it. I think it stems from spending my teenage NY Eves babysitting every single kid on the estate where I grew up; followed by some horrific parties in my early 20s when I was forced to hide in toilet cubicles to avoid some lurking creep just waiting for Big Ben to bong so he could pounce for a snog. Thanks, but no.

My husband knows all about my New Year’s Eve phobia. He is also very aware of my resistance to being ordered about.

I remember once when I was preparing to do a charity tandem skydive he gave me a very important piece of advice: ‘Whatever happens just do whatever the instructor tells you to do. Don’t question it, don’t argue with him, just do it!' he bellowed. I’m joking, He didn’t bellow, he just said it in his normal voice, but Noddy’s normal voice is quite bellow-y.

I rolled my eyes at his instruction but he’d hit a nerve; my instinct is usually to question rather than obey.

As it happened, his words came back to me at 10,000 feet when my instructor, an ex-SAS officer who I was strapped to as we plummeted to earth, told me to stand on his feet and ‘jump off’ while he loosened the straps holding us together.

My mouth opened to question, but there really wasn’t time. I did it. He was right. The strap cutting off the blood supply to my leg was far more comfortable. We landed beautifully.

Do I now do everything I am told to without question? Hahaha of course not. But when my husband suggested we escape to the Lake District to welcome in the New Year he didn’t get any arguments from me.

We’ve found this amazing hotel with its own private lake and it is the most wonderful place to get away from it all.

The Lake District was the setting for our very first mini-break more than 30 years ago and we’ve been many times since. Although it’s a wonder he ever tempted me back after our first trip.

Weirdly he thought it would be a good idea to take his brand-new girlfriend on a mystery drive to explore the western coastline nearby. So far, so romantic… until I realised his ultimate destination was Sellafield – the nuclear processing plant!? He still laughs about how fast I wound up my window.

Suzan Holder on her recent trip to the Lake District, where she saw quite a lot of husband Noddy - Credit: Noddy Holder

On our latest trip we enjoyed lakeside walks, delicious food and several nightly cocktails but I have to report my husband has never lost his ability to shock and surprise.

Picture the scene – I’m enjoying a delightful evening dip in the hot tub when I suddenly get the feeling I am being watched. Yes, there is my beloved, in our bedroom window adding his very own ‘moon’ to my view and, of course, I howled with laughter. Now that’s what I call fun.

Suzan’s debut novel, Shake It Up, Beverley, is available in digital format now or to pre-order in paperback.

