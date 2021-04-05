Published: 9:00 AM April 5, 2021

Healthy eating during lockdown can be a bit of a challenge (we’ve lost count of the number of chocolate bars we’ve eaten), but here Real Housewife Nermina Pieters-Mekic and her husband, Premier League footballer Erik Pieters, share their nutritious recipes for some inspiration

I’ve always been obsessed with nutrition and healthy food. Luckily I found a partner to share this obsession with! Erik and I love cooking and we can spend hours in the kitchen together making our favourite meals. Because I’m so active I see food as fuel for my body - I like to use the right nutrition based on my activities. I feel better when I eat healthily, and I enjoy a little cheat meal more because I feel like I’ve earned it.

Breakfast: Shake

We always start our day with a shake. I change the ingredients around most of the time, but if I fancy something sweet and filling, I’ll always make this one. I love to use nut butter in my shakes and frozen fruits like blueberries. I don’t have dairy products, so I’ll go for a plant-based milk such as almond milk or coconut milk. On days that I’m training, I’ll also add a scoop of plant-based protein powder.

Ingredients

• 250ml almond milk

• 2 dates

• 1 Banana

• 1tbsp organic cacao powder

• 20g oats

Method

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blitz until smooth.

SUBSCRIBE: To Cheshire Life magazine for more great recipes, food news and reviews.

Energising juice: Green juice

Besides shakes I’m addicted to fresh juices. If I want a refreshing juice in the morning, I’ll make this one.

Ingredients

• 1 stick celery

• 1 green apple

• Squeeze of lemon juice

• 2ins cucumber

• 250ml water

Method

Pass the celery, apple and cucumber through a juicer and combine with the water and lemon juice.

Lunch: Beetroot soup

Erik and I love making nice soups. This is a year-round favourite and the ingredients are few and easy to find

Ingredients

• 2 red onions, peeled and roughly chopped

• 1kg cooked beetroot

• 3 potatoes

• 2l vegetable stock

• Dill

• Greek yoghurt (optional)

Method

It’s really quick and simple. Add some olive oil in the pan and fry the onions. Chop the potatoes and beetroot in small pieces and add that to the onions. Add 2l of vegetable stock and simmer for 20 minutes. Season and blend. When serving the soup add a spoon of Greek yoghurt, if you eat dairy, with some fresh dill seasoning.

READ MORE: Party planner to the stars Julie Perry

Dessert: Beetroot chocolate brownie

When I fancy something sweet, but not too processed, I always make my signature beetroot brownies.

Ingredients

• 200g 70% dark chocolate

• 150g cooked beetroot

• 3 tbsp agave syrup

Method

Blend the beetroot so it becomes a mash. Melt the chocolate in a glass bowl above hot water. When the chocolate is melted and the beetroot is a mash, you add and mix everything together with the agave syrup. Spread the mix in a flat tin and put it in the fridge for two hours. After that you can slice it in square pieces and enjoy it as a little snack.

80/20 rule

Erik and I try to have a good routine with our food, and we try different things all the time. We don’t eat meat and we barely use dairy products. Just like everyone else we have a cheat meal from time to time, but I believe that you need that to reset your body and mind. Being healthy is important, but enjoying life is even more important. We have an 80% rule, which means that we are healthy for 80% of the time, but we allow ourselves to be unhealthy for 20% of the time.

Discover more recipes and workout with Nermina at her Instagram account.