Real Housewife of Cheshire, Hanna Kinsella's August diary

Oh my it's been a busy month - but so much fun!

ITV Summer Party

This year’s ITV Summer Party was at the Mandrake Hotel in London. It’s an amazing event and all of ITV’s talent are invited, so it’s great to be amongst people like Keith Lemon, Dermot O’Leary, Love Island stars and lots of other famous faces.

I had a brilliant time at the ITV Summer Party - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

All the Housewives went and it’s a really nice opportunity to hang out and be together when the cameras aren’t around. I wore a Karen Millen dress in hot pink, styled by Beth Jones, and I had my hair and make-up done before I went down to London.

Getting there was a bit tricky because all our trains had been cancelled, so Mason – new Housewife Katie’s husband - had to drive us down, but once we arrived it was good fun and we ended up in Hakkasan at the end of the night having a meal at 11pm!

Series 15 is in the can

The reunion marks the end of series 15, which I think has been an amazing one, with a good mix of drama and lots of funny moments. Katie joined the cast and she’s definitely ruffled a few feathers.

The reunion shows are always fun - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

She was involved in a lot of drama early on but she’s a lovely girl and she’s actually started working at Re-Enhance, Martin’s clinic, so we’re very close to her and her husband.

The whole series has had a bit of a facelift and the cameras are following us more freely rather than setting up scenes so to me it does feel fresher, a lot more real and less staged.

At the beginning, I wasn’t so involved because I was heavily pregnant, but towards the end I do get more involved and things escalate – especially with a certain Housewife. I’ll let you all watch and find out what happens!

A day at the races

Seema invited a group of us to go to a Forever Unique event at Haydock Racecourse and represent the brand and we were really lucky with the weather, it was scorching hot.

There was quite a crowd of us at Haydock - and I left £70 up! - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

It was a really nice day out, a few of the other Housewives were there as well as Charlotte Dawson and a few of the Coronation Street girls. We had lunch and watched the racing, then we all put some bets on the races. I think I walked away with about £70 which I was pretty happy with!

My Max and his Mimi

I’ve been taking Kimia to Water Babies in Altrincham for swimming lessons. There’s a little special pool where it’s a lot warmer for the babies and it’s lovely. It’s their first experience in the water and they teach them basic skills so it builds their confidence with swimming from a very early age.

Little Max calls his baby sister Mimi, which is so cute - Credit: @thenewbornemporium

It’s been a really good way for me to get to know other parents with young babies, Kimia absolutely loves it and I really enjoy doing it with her.

Obviously Kimia is a lot more alert now, she’s smiling and giggling, and Max is just so cute with her. We call her Kimi for short but he can’t say that so he calls her Mimi. He’s just so gentle and loving towards her, she gets all the kisses and cuddles, and it’s just really nice to see them together.