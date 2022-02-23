Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna's February diary

Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna is working hard at balancing work, love and motherhood

A tropical treat

After being in Dubai for 10 days over New Year we came back to the UK because I had an important scan appointment to go to. Thankfully everything was fine, so because we had two more weeks off we decided to take Max to the Maldives.

We had a fantastic holiday in the Maldives - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

It might not seem like a family destination but Siyam World, where we stayed, was fabulous. We were in one of the beachfront villas which was stunning, it was literally situated on the beach and was really quiet and private so we had a great time.

They had a really good kids club as well so Martin and I were able to have a bit of quality couple time while Max was enjoying himself and it was just such a great family bonding holiday for us all.

Dr Kinsella Skin

Martin and I have been working on an extremely exciting project we’re going to be launching this month. As many of you know, Martin has been in aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine for over 15 years and people often ask him to recommend skincare routines and products. He is really passionate about skincare and anti-ageing treatments so he’s decided to formulate his own skincare line, Dr Kinsella Skin, which will launch with three products - a facial moisturiser, a glow oil and an under-eye serum.

Martin has worked so hard on his own skincare line - Credit: Chic PR

The products have all been clinically tested and the ingredients have been really carefully chosen. One of these is CBD, which Martin came across when he was looking for a recovery agent after a sports injury. He discovered that it has a lot of anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-redness properties and when you apply it topically to the skin it also increases the absorption and efficacy of all the other ingredients.

Date night!

Everyone loves a bit of romance on Valentine’s Day and this year mine was very special because Martin surprised me by booking for us to spend the night in one of the suites at the Dakota Hotel in Manchester. It’s such a beautiful hotel, one that I would definitely recommend to anyone.

Romance is Martin's middle name! - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

The suite was fantastic and we also had dinner at The Ivy Spinningfields, up in the Roof Garden restaurant, which was lovely. Martin had got me a big bouquet of roses which was really romantic so I definitely felt like a very lucky girl on Valentine’s Day.

I can't wait to shop!

I’m seven months pregnant now and planning for this baby has been very different to how it was with Max because a lot of the things I bought for him were neutral, so I can reuse them which is great. The only thing I really do need is a new double pram, and I’ve been looking at several different brands at Newbie and Me.

Seven months pregnant and counting the days! - Credit: Chic PR

I’ve surprised myself because I haven’t bought any girl clothes yet but I do get really excited when I go to the shops because I can go to the pink section! I’ve discovered a shop in Wilmslow called Baby Love, so no doubt I’ll be paying them a visit and getting her some cute little outfits.