Our Real Housewife of Cheshire Hanna loves life as a new mum, but says a return to work is a must-do too

Published: 10:52 AM May 18, 2021

Time is flying this year. Baby Maximus is three months old now and I can’t quite believe it. It’s a lovely age as he’s beginning to react to things and become a bit more interactive. He’s started to smile and he’s giggling as well, which is so cute. As a first-time-mum, up until this point, those early months are simply looking after this little baby, feeding and changing them constantly, and they are not really giving you anything back so when they start to react to you, it's such a nice feeling.

A (rare for May) moment in the sun with my boy - Credit: Chic PR

Everything’s going very well with baby Max and I’ve been getting out and about and meeting other new mums including going to baby sensory classes in my local area. Max has been involved quite heavily in filming for the new series of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, which has been a lot of fun, and I am pleased to report, he’s a natural on camera!

I’ve started to plan when I’ll be going back to work at my dental practice, Kiln Lane, and I’m thinking that once Max gets to six months old, I’ll go back to work a couple of days a week. We’ve enrolled him in a fantastic nursery near us that has a great reputation, so that will be an exciting next step for us as a family. Watch this space to see how it goes. I really miss my practice, all my team and doing dentistry so I am keen to get back to work a couple of days a week and keep my hand in. It’s important for me professionally as well for my mental health to make sure I am doing different things throughout the week.

Martin and I have been out and about a little more in the last few weeks including to the fantastic launch of the new King William pub and restaurant in Wilmslow, where I got to relax and catch up with friends, and dine on delicious food too.

Out out! Martin and I enjoyed the launch of the King William, in Wilmslow - Credit: Chic PR

My business baby Icy Bear is also growing and going from strength-to-strength and I could not be happier with how the brand is developing. The next product in the range is an electric toothbrush, which will be on shelves very soon. Patients ask me all the time, ‘which toothbrushes are best’, and hands down, electric toothbrushes always get my vote. There’s so much research, medical papers written and clinical trials that show electric toothbrushes remove a significant amount of plaque compared with manual toothbrushes. We have just finished a mini photoshoot for the new toothbrush and I got to be the model, which was fun. We did the shoot in my house and it features me with my hair in a towel wearing a lot of bling and sparkle, so I can’t wait for you to see the finished product.

Martin celebrated his 40th birthday recently and we had many wonderful events planned. He’s had an amazing few weeks celebrating with friends and family - Credit: Chic PR

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Cheshire has just started on ITVBe. Episode one was on Monday May 10, where Martin and I reveal Max to cast members via video calls, and you may have seen Debbie, our brand-new cast member. I think she’s going to be a strong character, stirring things up and ruffling a few feathers. The show also features a charity run that we did for Crohn's disease, organised by the lovely Rachel, which is fun to watch. The girls have been great about baby Max and they’ve been passing on lots of baby tips, so tune in and have a watch as the crew follows me around in a typical week.