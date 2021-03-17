Published: 3:05 PM March 17, 2021

Our Real Housewife of Cheshire is so happy with her new role of mother, and in her monthly column for Living Edge tells us all about it

He’s here! He’s finally here! Our baby boy arrived safe and well on February 20th. I will be sharing more photos of our little baby boy and our birth story in the next issue of the magazine, but for now we just wanted to say how happy we are to finally have in him our arms and to thank all the readers for their lovely messages over social media. The RHOCH cast and crew have also sent me many warm wishes.

Tiny toes! - Credit: Martin Kinsella

He was almost two weeks overdue, and we were beside ourselves with excitement waiting for the moment to arrive, entertaining ourselves with all sorts of funny things to pass the time (check out my TikTok or Instagram to see what I mean!) but the wait was worth it because he is absolutely gorgeous; we are besotted.

I was lucky to able to have a private midwife called Katie who was absolutely fantastic and she was there for us, teaching us hypnobirthing techniques and Martin was great - he got really into it! We learned breathing techniques and how to stay calm and positive throughout I also made sure that I had a lot of time to relax and take part in some pregnancy yoga.

We’ve just been for our first outing as a family around Altrincham grabbing coffee and I felt so proud walking with my two boys. I can't wait to show off our baby boy in next month's magazine.

Our first trip into Altrincham with our son - Credit: Martin Kinsella

While waiting for my son to make his grand entrance I also finished off his nursery, and Martin and I are already spending lot of time in there with him, so you’ll see it very soon. We had some help from interior designer Stephanie Moreton, from Anoushka Design, who helped bring our vision to life and a lot of the furniture is from Adorable Tots. Our own bedroom was also finally finished, so I feel like those things completing in February took a lot off my mind and I could finally relax.

Also in the lead up to his arrival I was super busy (which was good as it took my mind off the birth) with Icy Bear, which is going from strength to strength, and at the end of January we organised a gorgeous campaign photo and filming shoot for the second product in the range, whitening strips. As a cosmetic dentist I get asked a lot ‘what are the best whitening products to use?’ and I think, although professional teeth whitening does have its place, a lot of people are looking for an affordable option. Many people order whitening strips from abroad so I felt that it was a good idea to develop whitening strips of my own that are manufactured here in the UK that are effective and affordable. I’m so proud of this product; you apply the strips twice a day for 14 days and our pre-launch tests and studies showed that they will whiten the teeth up to seven shades. We shot the campaign at Hillbark Hotel on the Wirral, which is stunning, and the theme is all around getting ready to go to an event; and this is exactly what this product helps you to do. The strips are so easy to use and apply and you get quick results. You can order them ahead of special parties, events, holidays, lovely things like that (roll on summer 2021!) and know that you will look your best.

What's in Hanna's wardrobe? Find out here