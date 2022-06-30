Ronan Keating brings All The Hits to Norwich

He often presents The One Show and is a busy husband and dad. But Ronan Keating still loves performing, and he’s taking to the stage in East Anglia. Rachel Banham reports.

As lead vocalist in Boyzone and as a successful solo artist, Ronan Keating has had hits from the 1990s to the 2020s.

Now, he is looking forward to taking to the stage at Norwich Theatre Royal on July 6, performing songs including Nothing at All, Life Is A Rollercoaster and No Matter What as part of his All The Hits tour.

Other hits include If Tomorrow Never Comes, Love Me For A Reason, Baby Can I Hold You and Words.

Ronan's show in Norwich is already sold out.

He says: “I’m so lucky and I’m honoured, and thank you to everybody who has bought a ticket.

“I won’t disappoint you, I promise you. I’m going to give you all the songs you want to hear.

“I think it’s going to be everything people want, fingers crossed.”

Ronan is excited to be back on the road performing songs he sang with Boyzone and as a solo artist.

“I’m like a dog with a bone. I am ready to go,” he says. “It’s a celebration of the 30 years of me in the industry and I cannot wait.”

Ronan Keating is looking forward to performing on stage in Norfolk.



Ronan kept busy during lockdown, releasing two new albums. He has also been broadcasting for Magic Radio and on BBC's The One Show. He and his wife Storm have also been building a house.

“To be honest the last two years have been absolutely insanely busy,” he says.

“The one thing I didn’t have in my life is performing live, so what I want to do is not do any of the rest of it and just do that. I can’t wait.”

Ronan describes the feeling just before he steps on stage as “euphoric”, and says he feels very blessed and lucky to experience it.

He is particularly happy to be performing at places like Norwich Theatre Royal.

“Especially in venues and theatres like that, you feel so close to the audience and connected with them,” he says.

He has visited East Anglia before, appearing with Boyzone at Thetford Forest and performing solo shows at both Blickling Hall

and Newmarket Racecourse.

“I’ve always enjoyed the Newmarket gigs. They are incredible. The audiences are amazing,” he says.

“I’ve been lucky over the years to play in the big towns and the arenas.

“To do a tour like this (All The Hits) which is throughout more of the smaller towns as well and cities, I’m very, very excited because it really takes me back to the 1990s and Boyzone, when we went out there and we just literally toured every nightclub and every theatre in the country.

“This tour is almost like that again. It’s going to be a lot of shows back to back, the energy is going to be incredible and I cannot wait to just do this again. It’s going to be very important to

me and very special.”

With his continued work for Magic Radio and BBC’s The One Show, there is no lull in sight in his hectic schedule.

“I have no time for anything else. To go home and be a dad and a husband is what I try to really focus on for the future,” he says.

Ronan Keating: All The Hits is at Norwich Theatre Royal on July 6. The event is sold out. For returns, call the box office on 01603 630000 or visit: norwichtheatre.org

Ronan Keating is in the July 2022 issue of Let's Talk magazine.














