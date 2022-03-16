Exclusive interview: Susie Amy on her starring role in Fatal Attraction

Susie Amy shares the details of playing Alex Forrest in the stage production of Fatal Attraction, which is coming to Richmond Theatre on 22-26 March



Fatal Attraction’s Alex Forrest is arguably one of the most memorable silver screen characters of all time, with Glenn Close earning an Oscar nomination for her depiction of the spurned woman known as the ‘bunny boiler’. Now, you can experience the thrilling story of one of 1987’s highest grossing US Box Office releases in a theatre setting thanks to the all-new stage adaptation, which is touring the UK, stopping at Richmond Theatre in March.

Susie Amy has taken on the role of Alex Forrest, superseding Kym Marsh who concluded her run on March 5, and is starring alongside Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher. In turn, Surrey's Louise Redknapp has stepped into Susie's shoes in the role of Beth.



Set in Manhattan and written by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, the show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

‘It’s a really exciting piece of theatre,’ says Susie, who grew up in Virginia Water, which she refers to as her hometown. ‘You jump straight into the story. There’s no hanging around and I think that works really well for the stage.’

On March 9, actress, musician, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp joins Oliver Farnworth (Dan Gallagher) as his wife Beth in the stage production of Fatal Attraction. Susie Amy is playing Alex Forrest when Kym Marsh concludes her run in the tour on March 5 - Credit: Fatal Attraction



Director Loveday Ingram describes it as a ‘gripping, fast-paced psychological thriller that deals with complicated issues of consent, trust and responsibility’. He says: ‘The play asks some difficult questions. Audiences today will no doubt respond differently to the “bunny boiler” character Alex, made famous by Glenn Close, and the debate it ignites today will be very different from 1988 as our awareness of mental health has progressed significantly.’

Susie adds: ‘Back in the day when the film came out, the character Alex was branded crazy and a bunny boiler, but these days I think there are more layers to the story with mental health being such a focal point. It’s important to realise there is more going on here than a man making a mistake and the girl should be quiet or else. The story is deeper than that.



‘Alex is very sexy, passionate and honest,' she continues. 'She is someone who has clearly struggled on a relationship aspect – not just with men. Obviously, I don't condone animal cruelty, but my take on Alex is that there are deeper issues here from life and I feel like there is some relationship struggle she suffered with outside of romantic relationships and that she potentially feels let down a lot. There are some great scenes that really explore that.'

The stage adaptation is sticking to James Dearden’s original ending, rather than the Hollywood version, with Susie confirming ‘it’s closer to his original premise of the story’.

Well known for her role as Chardonnay in Footballers' Wives (first broadcast in 2002), Susie has appeared in a long list of TV and theatre productions, with lead roles in the American miniseries La Femme Musketeer, as well as ITV's Echo Beach and Moving Wallpaper with Ben Miller. She’s excited to perform in front of a live audience again and being part of a touring group.



'I really quite enjoy the family life experience in terms of the cast and crew,’ she says. ‘You become a little unit travelling around, exploring different parts of the UK. I wouldn't have seen half of the UK I’ve seen if it hadn’t been for theatre over the years.’

She’s particularly looking forward to spending time in Richmond.

‘I know it very well, I have close friends there and I’m there a lot,’ she says. ‘It’s always nice to be close to home. My family still live in Virginia Water, and it’s such a special place for me.’

Fatal Attraction is showing from March 22-26 at Richmond Theatre, see atgtickets.com. To find out more about the show, see fatalattractionplay.com

Susie grew up in Virginia Water and is looking forward to spending time in Richmond - Credit: Susie Amy

