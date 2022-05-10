The Hollies' Bobby Elliott on his favourite music ahead of UK tour

Drummer Bobby Elliott, fourth from left, with The Hollies, who will perform at Ipswich Regent Theatre on May 30, 2022. - Credit: The Hollies Ltd

On The Record is Let's Talk magazine's monthly Q&A about people and the music they love. At the turntable to answer our questions On The Record this month is Bobby Elliott, drummer with The Hollies, as the band prepare to perform at Ipswich Regent Theatre on May 30.



What’s the first song you can remember from your childhood?

‘I’ll Be Your Sweetheart’, sung by my Auntie Irene as she gently placed baby Bobby in a lovely warm bath.

What was the first record you bought?

It was a 10-inch 78rpm record on the Vogue label by the Gerry Mulligan Quartet, featuring the great Chet Baker – ‘Nights At The Turntable’. I bought it from Electron Records in Burnley. That wonderful record shop is still there.

What have you been listening to most recently?

Hollies’ songs on YouTube. All our stuff is on there. After the long lockdown I need to refresh and get match-fit for all our forthcoming gigs.

What was the first concert you went to?

As a kid Mum and Dad took me to see the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in Blackburn. The great classical pianist Benno Moiseiwitsch was the soloist. We were seated near the tympanist. I was hooked on drums and percussion from then on.

Who was the best artist or band you have ever seen?

I like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. While in Australia a few years ago, The Hollies and I stayed in the same hotel as the guys and we all enjoyed drinking Grey Goose vodka in the bar lounge.

Do you have a favourite singer?

The Hollies’ lead Peter Howarth, but listening to those old tracks of ours I must mention the great Allan Clarke.

Which genre of music do you enjoy the most?

I don’t like to pigeonhole or tick boxes.

I listen to all forms of music. The good stuff always grabs me.

What’s your most treasured album?

That’s a tough one. I have so many LPs.

If you had to choose just one, which is the favourite song of your lifetime?

‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’ – The Hollies anthem. On our tours in the UK and all over the world I find it quite moving to see audiences getting emotional as we perform this classic song.

And which is the song you would turn off if it came on the radio?

The list is endless ...

Finally, how important is music to you?

Music is my life. I wake up with a song in my head and last thing at night I clean my teeth to a tune that’s driving me mad.

■ An Evening With The Hollies is at Ipswich Regent Theatre on May 30. For tickets, call the box office on 01473 433100 or visit: www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

■ Visit The Hollies website at: www.theholliesofficial.com





The Hollies are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2022 with a UK tour, which includes a show at Ipswich Regent Theatre. - Credit: The Hollies Ltd

Special shows in the history of The Hollies

An Evening With The Hollies is at Ipswich Regent Theatre on Monday, May 30, having been rescheduled from October 2021. All previously purchased tickets are still valid for the new date.

The Hollies are celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2022 with a UK tour, which includes two shows at the London Palladium.

Bobby says: “We’re incredibly excited performing for everyone on what will be some of the most special shows in the history of the Hollies.”



The band will perform their hits, including He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother, The Air That I Breathe, Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress), Bus Stop, Carrie-Anne and Sorry Suzanne.

The Hollies have had more than 20 worldwide hits, including number one singles in the US and UK.