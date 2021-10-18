Timothée Chalamet seen in Bath filming Willy Wonka prequel

Published: 10:30 AM October 18, 2021

The stars have been out for the filming of the Wonka movie at Bath Abbey - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cast of the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel film have been spotted filming amongst 'snowy' scenes in Bath.





The American actor Timothée Chalamet will star alongside Matt Lucas, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carter in the upcoming film that will tell the story of a young Willy Wonka.



When is Wonka coming out?



Due to be released on 17 March 2023, the film is written and directed by Paul King, known for the Paddington films, The Mighty Boosh television series and Come Fly With Me, the Matt Lucas and David Walliams mockumentary.

Wonka filming locations in Somerset



The team descended on the historic city of Bath to film snowy scenes at Bath Abbey.

Chalamet was seen waving to fans as he got into a car next to Bath Abbey at the end of a day of filming.

Pulteney Bridge was also transformed for filming with 'fog' seen driftig across the weir.





The hashtag #wonkawatch has already been trending on social media, with fans desperate for a glimpse of the American superstar who is internationally renowned for his starring roles in blockbuster films including Call Me By Your Name (2017), Little Women (2019) and the upcoming sci-fi flick Dune (2021).



Chalamet recently teased the film with an Instagram post in full Wonka costume.

The film will explore the time in Willy Wonka's life before he owned the chocolate factory, particularly exploring how he met the Oompa Loompas, his small factory workers.



Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder who starred as Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and Johnny Depp who starred in the titular role in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.