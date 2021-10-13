Timothée Chalamet and Matt Lucas spotted in Dorset filming Willy Wonka prequel

Published: 5:09 PM October 13, 2021

The cast of the upcoming Willy Wonka prequel film have been spotted in full garb at the harbour in Lyme Regis.



The American actor Timothée Chalamet will star alongside Matt Lucas, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carter in the upcoming film that will tell the story of a young Willy Wonka.





When is Wonka coming out?



Due to be released on 17 March 2023, the film is written and directed by Paul King, known for the Paddington films, The Mighty Boosh television series and Come Fly With Me, the Matt Lucas and David Walliams mockumentary.

Wonka filming locations in Dorset



The team descended on the town of Lyme Regis in Dorset to film snowy scenes at the beautiful Cobb, the town's harbour. Chalamet was seen wearing the signature purple jacket and top hat that has come to be known as the iconic Roald Dahl character's uniform. There were plenty of props, crew and cast members including Matt Lucas for the scene.



The hashtag #wonkawatch has already been trending on social media, with fans desperate for a glimpse of the American superstar who is internationally renowned for his starring roles in blockbuster films including Call Me By Your Name (2017), Little Women (2019) and the upcoming sci-fi flick Dune (2021).



Chalamet recently teased the film with an Instagram post in full Wonka costume.





The film will explore the time in Willy Wonka's life before he owned the chocolate factory, particularly exploring how he met the Oompa Loompas, his small factory workers.



Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder who starred as Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and Johnny Depp who starred in the titular role in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.



Read more: Pretty Dorset filming locations



Follow Dorset Magazine on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram