Somerset player to join Euro 2020

Bernard Bale

Published: 4:18 PM June 10, 2021   
Tyrone Mings in an Aston Villa shirt

Tyrone was born in Bath - Credit: EMG Ltd

Suddenly Tyrone Mings is the name on every England fan's lips as the 6ft 5ins player boldly stands between Europe’s best-attacking footballers and the goal area he is defending. Nobody is keener to cheer him on than the football fans of Somerset as he is the first outfielder from the county to have the honour of playing for England. 

England is on the trail of becoming champions of Europe and Tyrone still has to pinch himself to make sure that he is not imagining that he is playing for his country in such a major competition. No need to worry though, Tyrone is not dreaming – but he is living the dream.

Born in Bath, Tyrone follows goalkeeper Jack Butland as only the second footballer from Somerset to play for England.

You can get to know Tyrone Mings better and read his story in the July/August edition of Somerset Life.

To subscribe to Somerset Life click here.

