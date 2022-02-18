James Gaddas writes and performs in this tale of Dracula - Credit: James Gaddas

Dracula returns to Yorkshire – and we chat to him....

Actor James Gaddas turns Dracula this week in a stage show which reimagines the story of the legendary count who will forever be associated with Whitby.

Gaddas, who was brought up in Teesside, spent his childhood closed to the Yorkshire coast, always captivated by the stories of Count Dracula.

Actor Gaddas was brought up in Stockton on Tees and has made his name in many popular TV series - Credit: James Gaddas

In his stage show – Dracula - One Man’s Search for the Truth - at York Grand Opera House (Feb 21), Gaddas (of TV’s ‘Bad Girls’, ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Medics’), comes across Dracula author, Bram Stoker’s original handwritten copy and what he reads chills him to the bone.

His question? What if it’s not a story – what if the legend – is real? Gaddas brings the original version to life, playing 15 characters.

We caught up with Gaddas to talk about his fascination for Whitby, Yorkshire and that infamous Count....

Something in Yorkshire that makes you smile

'Whitby Abbey has to be one of the most spectacular sites in England', says Matt - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whitby and Dracula! We went to do some filming and I had forgotten just how evocative that place is – the Abbey, the harbour, the history. And fish and chips!

A childhood memory of Yorkshire

Doing the Lyke Wake Walk when I was at school – I messed it up first time – I didn’t wear my new boots in a got blisters. The second time - I was about 14 – we got lost and I ‘what am I doing!’ 40 or so miles in 24 hours – brutal!

A place you’d show visitors

Captain Cook's Monument, near Great Ayton, North Yorkshire - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Captain Cook’s Monument is very special – it’s where my mum and dad’s ashes were scattered. We used to go there a lot.

A memorable holiday

We’d stay at Ingleton in a holiday cottage, I remember a great little shop where we’d go and send postcards – the guy who ran it would move to the post office counter and put his cap on to serve you.

Inspiration outdoors

The moors – great heathery wildnerness – the gorse, the vastness.

3 words to sum up Yorkshire:

Proud. Strong. Beautiful.

atgtickets.com/york or call our box office on 0844 871 7615