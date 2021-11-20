Suzan Holder, wife of Noddy, talked about her famous husband, how they met and life as a new author when she joined Cheshire Life editor Joanne Goodwin for a Christmas afternoon tea.

The only thing missing from festive afternoon tea at Cottons Hotel in Knutsford, Cheshire, was some favourite Christmas music playing in the background.

And as my companion was Suzan Holder, wife of Noddy – the man whose shout of 'Iiiiit's Christmas' rings out millions of times every year – it would have had to have been Slade's ubiquitous Merry Xmas Everybody.

Suzan, who has been with 'Nod' for 30 years is about to embark on her own glittering 'rock n roll' career, as an author of rom coms with a musical twist. The first, Shake It Up, Beverley is published by One More Chapter, HarperCollins, and is available to pre-order. It will be released in digital format in January and in paperback in April. It tells the story of a lonely Liverpool mum of three who loves the Beatles but wants to find a real love to hold her hand.

The second, Rock’n’Rose, which is due out next summer, sees music-mad Daisy head to Memphis to uncover the link between her Nana Rose and The King. On the way, she finds both romance and the truth behind the gates of Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

Journalist, playwright and TV producer Suzan, whose home is in Prestbury, is especially proud that although she has the greatest support from Noddy and their son Django, 26, she got the book deal without trading on her famous name.

She has never sought the limelight – the story of how she met Noddy and the beginnings of their romance when she was working for Central Television are testament to that.

‘We had this brilliant line-up booked for a music debate with Siouxie from Siouxie and the Banshees, Roy Wood, the Paul Jones Band and Dave Hill and Noddy Holder from Slade,’ she recalls in an interview with Cheshire Life writer Jade Wright going out in the December issue.

‘I don’t think they all knew what the name of the debate was, but it was something awful like, are you too old to rock when you’re over 40? I only spoke to Noddy briefly, mostly about music, and he said “are we going for a drink later?” I thought he meant everyone, so I said: “Yeah, I think we’re all going to the bar later.” It didn’t cross my mind that he might be asking me out. So I went up to the bar, and he was surrounded by people, so I nodded hello and that was that.

‘A couple of weeks later I went into the office on my day off and he was there doing another show, so we had a chat, and he said: “Do you want to go for a drink sometime?” Again, I didn’t think he was asking me out so I gave him my office number and

went off on holiday for a couple of weeks.’

When Suzan returned, her phone had been ringing off the hook.

‘My colleague said: “There’s some fella been ringing for you.” When I picked up, I recognised the voice straight away.’

It was then that the penny dropped, but Suzan had her reservations. I was only 24 and I wasn’t looking for anything like that,’ she recalls. ‘I didn’t know if he was married, and there was no internet so I didn’t know how to find out. I didn’t want him to think I was some kind of TV twinkie.

‘So I really wasn’t sure, but everyone said I should at least go and meet him, so I grudgingly agreed to go to the bar next to

the office. I didn't want to look too keen so I wore some old combat trousers and didn’t wash my hair or put any makeup on. When I got there I couldn’t see him, so I slunk back to the office.

‘My boss and everyone else made me go back – I couldn’t stand Noddy Holder up – so back I went. He was standing at the bar and I told him he was lucky I’d come back and proceeded to talk at him the whole time. I didn’t want him to think I was a fan so I didn’t ask him about Slade. He couldn’t get a word in edgeways, but he was really lovely and listened to everything I said.

‘It wasn’t until afterwards when I’d calmed down, and realised he wasn’t married and that actually I’d had a really nice time, that I started to think maybe I’d messed everything up. I still hadn’t given him my home number and it was the weekend, so he couldn’t ring me for a second date, even if he wanted to, which I very much doubted after the way I’d behaved.’

So, Suzan plucked up the courage to call him and asked him out for a second drink.

‘I washed my hair, put on my makeup and wore my favourite dress, and as he said at our wedding, as I walked in, that was when he knew he had me.’

Suzan moved up from the Midlands to Prestbury to live with Noddy and they had their son, named after the jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt – one of Noddy’s heroes.

Read more about Suzan, Noddy and that Christmas tune in the December issue of Cheshire Life, on sale December 3.

cheshirelifemagazine.co.uk/app/CHECOM

Suzan Holder will be telling the story of her new book deal and life with Slade frontman Noddy in the December issue of Cheshire Life magazine. She talked about it over a festive afternoon tea at Cottons Hotel & Spa in Knutsford - Credit: Archant

Afternoon teas at Cottons are created to showcase the season with beautiful cakes and sweet treats as well as a range of fine teas from Taylor’s of Harrogate served in style.

Festive Afternoon Tea - £24.95 per person

Prosecco Afternoon Tea - £29.95 per person

Champagne Afternoon Tea - £32.95 per person

Children’s Afternoon Tea - £15 per person

To book call the restaurant on 01565 650 333

For a party of 10 or more, call events on 01565 622 144

cottonshotel.co.uk/