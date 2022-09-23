Martin Fish: My Best Yorkshire Life

Martin Fish loves passing on his gardening knowledge and has been involved in garden writing and broadcasting on radio and television for over 20 years - Credit: Martin Fish

Martin is one of Yorkshire's best-known gardeners. He lives in Rainton near Thirsk with wife Jill and works with several local charities including the Friends of the Valley Gardens in Harrogate as their President.

Something in Yorkshire that makes you smile?

Martin's prize-winning puds - Credit: Martin Fish

For me it has to be Yorkshire puddings which I absolutely love. Growing up, my Mum made them every Sunday and afterwards we’d have them for pudding covered in treacle (golden syrup). My wife Jill is a brilliant cook, but I’m the one that makes the Yorkshire puddings in our house. In fact, a few years ago won first prize with my Yorkshire puds in our village produce show. My culinary claim to fame!

A place you love to eat?

Martin and Jill love a trip to Whitby for fish and chips - but look out for seagulls - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Because of the work that we do we never get the change to visit the seaside between April and October, but come autumn when work slows down a real treat for us is to drive to Whitby on a fine day for fish and chips. For me, the best way to enjoy them is to sit outside on the harbour wall by the bandstand where we can watch the world go by. You’ve got to watch out for hungry seagulls though!

A place to take friends?

A favourite place to take visiting friends is RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate. The gardens there are wonderful and as one of the Garden Advisors. I’m proud to be associated with this North Yorkshire treasure. It’s a great place to wander at leisure with friends and afterwards you can pop into Bettys for a cup of Yorkshire tea and some cake.





A childhood memory?

Holidays in Yorkshire by the sea. I can’t remember what age I was when we first started holidaying in the Scarborough area, but I have fond memories of those summer visits. We tended to stay in static caravans and I always remember it being sunny, but in reality I’m sure it rained some of the time! As a treat we were taken to the amusements in the South Bay and that’s also where I had my first lemon top ice cream, which I still love to this day.





A cultural go-to?

Martin will be at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show Newby Hall this month - Credit: Newby Hall

There are some amazing sculptures at the Himalayan Gardens near Ripon, that are displayed in a natural setting.

Inspiration outdoors.

Since starting my gardening career as an apprentice gardener, most of my working life has been outdoors and that’s where I get my inspiration from. I’m never happier when outside in a garden, walking through woodland or walking along country lanes. I love the changing seasons and being at one with nature. It’s where I do most of my thinking.

A place for indulgence?

I’m not one for fancy hotels or restaurants I’m afraid, but I do love to indulge myself in plants. Yorkshire has some amazing large gardens, but also many small private gardens that open for village charities or the National Garden Scheme. These are treasure chests of plants and interesting people and well worth a visit. Plus, the teas and cakes are always great. Outside gardening, I love ice cream and can very easily indulge myself in an ice cream parlour!





A Yorkshire view that inspires?

It’s been said many times before, but the view from Sutton Bank is amazing on a clear day. The views are far reaching both north and south and of course to the west are the Yorkshire Dales. It’s also interesting to see the view in reverse and on the road back to Ripon from Fountains Abbey, you get a magnificent view across the vale to the Hambleton Hills, Sutton Bank and the far-reaching North York Moors.





I’m never happier than when…?

Martin and wife Jill have created cookbooks which make the most of produce from the garden, including the latest, Gardening on the Menu - Credit: Martin Fish

Being at home in my own garden. Much of my work takes me away to other parts of the country, so I always look forward to coming home and being able to spend some time catching up with jobs and simply pottering around in the garden.

Three words that sum up your best Yorkshire Life?

Scenery, friendship and fun!