Letchworth photographer Perry Curties has worked with a who's who of film stars and leading brands to create the magic that draws us in. So how does he do it?





Dreaming of pop stardom is a popular pastime for many youngsters, and Perry Curties was no exception.

But one day during a school art lesson his ambition changed, setting him on a path that would lead to a career as one of the country’s most sought after creatives, known for capturing icons of the fashion and entertainment industry.

Tom Hardy - Credit: Perry Curties

Taking time out from his busy schedule, Perry recalls his teenage epiphany: ‘We had a photography session, and that moment of shaking the developing tray then seeing a picture emerge made me think - this is good, I could do this!

'I always knew I’d do a creative job of some sort but I like the high-tech aspect as well. In fact I’m still drawn to technology, which is useful because you have to be ahead in this profession - in control of the technical elements of producing pictures.’

These days, with movie poster commissions his bread and butter, and regularly photographing household names at Pinewood and Shepperton studios, it would be easy to assume that success came quickly.

But it took years of hard graft. Completing an editorial advertising course, the now 46-year-old spent his formative years doing unpaid work experience followed by assistant photographer roles in which he absorbed every aspect related to his industry goals.

Samuel L Jackson - Credit: Perry Curties

‘By the age of 24 I decided I wanted to be the one behind the camera so started shooting my own stuff. As a kid with no real track record, work was hit and miss and I was reliant on contacts I’d made.’

While gradually building a portfolio of magazine work, in 2003 Perry started his own publication, 125, aimed at publishing other upcoming photographers' work alongside his own.

Much to his surprise, the biannual mag was a huge success, selling in over 20 countries. A decade after its inception Perry’s profile had grown, with fashion shoots and portraiture dominating his work schedule. He talks through the different approaches:

‘On a fashion shoot as the photographer you’re the king of the castle, everyone looking to you for initial ideas. The process is slow because models are paid to be there all day and you have time to play around with angles etc.

'With celebrities, there’s a different dynamic. Some want to be in charge, others prefer to be directed. But there can only be one ego on any shoot!’

Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci photographed for The Children Act - Credit: Perry Curties

Movie poster commissions take place on set with the photographer waiting for the odd few minutes when an actor can be ‘whizzed over’ between filming.

The pressure and stimulus are challenges which Perry enjoys and his planning is meticulous. The ‘millions’ of images taken on any one shoot go straight into a computer, appearing on large screens around the studio.

‘The ad agency is responsible for the image output,’ he continues. ‘In the end it’s down to five or six shots. Because of the time involved in producing a film, I might not see the poster until a couple of years after the shoot.’

Rafe Spall - Credit: Perry Curties

Favouring Nikon, which he used when learning photography at the age of 16, Perry explains that individual brand choice is often down to how a camera feels in your hand. Perhaps it's this intuitiveness that underpins his success. That and the ability to find his subject’s interesting side.

‘Some people are easy to photograph, others harder so you have to go through the process of taking lots of bad images before you find one that works. I always get there in the end.’

When he first visited Hertfordshire three years ago, the surrounding countryside and feeling of openness prompted him to move to Letchworth where the town’s Broadway Gallery with its creative community is a regular haunt. Not that he’s in the county all the time, of course.

‘I’m off to Paris shortly to shoot a brass band on the French equivalent of Bond Street. We’ll be outside a shop, without permission, working with four cameras and four different angles.’

His smile suggests he can’t wait. What else is lined up for 2022? ‘I’ll be doing something for Netflix which involves a famous British actress as well as working with a casting agent to try and find some famous dames and discovering what you have to have done to receive that honour.’

If you’re wondering whether Perry will be turning his lens to any local subjects, then the answer is yes.

In conjunction with Broadway Gallery and Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation he is planning to photograph thousand of residents of the town in a pop-up studio whose images, using AI technology, will morph into one face.

Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? Watch this space, or should I say, face.