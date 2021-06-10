Meet the new Devon stars of Channel 4 series

Published: 2:00 PM June 10, 2021

Channel 4's Devon and Cornwall is back with brand new stars, many of whom hail from our beloved county.

The popular series returns to our screens this month and will once again show us what makes both counties so special: the people. With Rightmove suggesting that both are now the most sought after locations to relocate to, the show will take us on a tour of the lives of not just those born in the south west, but those who were ahead of the trend and moved there in the last few years.

Narrated by TV star John Nettles, himself born in St Austell, previous episodes have take us across the region with an array of unusual and unique professions and people on display. We've explored the largest residential cruise ship in the world, had dinner at a floating restaurant in Mylor, and learnt more about pony farming on Dartmoor.

Greg Rowland and his team with the wheels of the infamous Boneshaker - Credit: Xander Ross

Series Three looks set to continue the import work of the last two. According to the showrunners:

"From farmers and fishermen to artisans and adventurers, this series takes us from heather-clad moors to golden sandy beaches to celebrate more of the people who live and work in these proud counties."

So who are the newest stars of the show? We've put together a handful of highlights below, whilst still leaving many wonderful people to surprise you when you watch.

Beavering Away

Jake Chant, a wildlife ranger in Devon, will be showing the team his most VIP creatures: wild beavers. This is part of the first attempt to reintroduce an extinct native species back into England and has been widely successful so far. Along the River Otter, 15 beaver families have now taken up residence and it is Jakes job to keep them safe and work with the local community to ensure they live harmoniously.

Boneshaking

Greg Rowland's family have been wheelwrights in Devon since the 14th century but his team face their toughest challenge yet. Their latest job is to repair an original Victorian-era Velocipede (known as the boneshaker thanks to its uncomfortable ride) which is not as simple as it may sound.

With a max speed of 8pmh, Jack's journey could take a while - Credit: Xander Ross

All Aboard

In episode three, Jack Ayland attempts an ambitious journey coast-to-coast across Devon. The steam-engine enthusiast will be driving a vintage, 80-year-old steam roller from Lynton to Plymouth Hoe, more than 100 miles. With a top speed of just 8 miles an hour, Jack may find he's bitten off more than he can chew!

Dare He Try

Finally, local dairy farmer, Matt Darke, will be moving to a new form of milking in order to encourage his heard to produce more milk. He's ditching the classic-but-out-of-date robotic milking system for a state of the art rotating milking parlour. Tune in to find out what his heard think of the change in programme.

Series three will begin airing on June 21st at 8pm on Channel 4. If you have missed any previous episodes and want to catch up, Series Two can be streamed on All 4.