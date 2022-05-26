Chantelle Heskey on her life in Cheshire

The celebrity makeup artist talks to the mother of four about business, charity, family, why she has channelled Miss Trunchbull recently and her love for... Vaseline

Chantelle Heskey is a familiar face in Cheshire. Married to former England footballer, Emile Heskey, and mother to their two sons and two daughters, Chantelle is also co-owner of Parea Bar & Restaurant in Alderley Edge.

I’ve known Chantelle for a number of years and believe me, there’s more to this WAG than meets the eye.

Chantelle and Emile Heskey and their children Jayden, Reigan, Milanna and Mendez - Credit: Chantelle Heskey

Tell us about your childhood growing up in Liverpool

I'm so proud to be a scouser. I was born in Toxteth. I still go back most weeks, as my family still lives there. I remember my primary school and friends there so clearly. I still see some of them.

How did your life change meeting Emile?

I can honestly say I've never changed as a person. I noticed that people's attitudes towards me changed a lot when I started dating Emile though.

They have a perception of how they think I must be and how they imagine I behave: ‘stuck up’, ‘loving myself’, ‘thinking she's better than everyone’ were things I heard. It's crazy. I guess that's just their own insecurities. It's nice to prove people wrong when they actually meet me and see I'm just a normal girl.

Are you close to any of the other wives and girlfriends?

I'd say my closest 'WAG' friends are Jessica Ireland, who I met back in 2010 when we filmed Celebrity Come Dine with Me. We've been friends ever since. I was a bridesmaid for her when she married Stephen in 2019.

I'm also really good friends with Jude Cisse (ex-wife to former Liverpool footballer Djibril Cissé) who I met while filming that too. She's hilarious; I love her. We then went on to film Celebrity Coach Trip together; we've got some great memories.

Another close friend is Carla Kompany (wife to former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany), but I don't really have a lot of WAG friends. I've always had the same friends from school and growing up in Liverpool.

Emile is currently working at Leicester City Women's Team. How has the game evolved for women? And what are his goals for this season?

His role at LCWFC is so different from what he has been used to all his life as he is behind the scenes rather than on the pitch. The girls were incredible last season, winning the league and being promoted.

This season has been a lot tougher but he is enjoying it. His main goal is to stay up and not get relegated, to be honest. Then he can use his skills and knowledge to help get the team stronger with each season.

The actual team have only been together and playing professional for a short space of time under Leicester City, so they are amazing. I'm so proud of him and it's so nice to see him enjoying what he is doing and using his expertise to help the team go from strength to strength.

Chantelle Heskey on a photoshoot for the One Goal Foundation charity gala - Credit: One Goal Foundation

Tell us about the One Goal charity and what inspired you to set it up?

I set up One Goal Foundation after filming a documentary called ‘WAGs, Kids and World Cup Dreams‘ over in South Africa just before the 2010 World Cup.

It was basically seeing the 'real' side of the country, not the glitz and glam of the World Cup.

I was living and working in children's orphanages and seeing poverty first hand. It was just heartbreaking and that’s really spurred me on to do something to help them when I returned back home. So I held a number of charity events and the money I raised was then sent directly to the places I had visited.

I would love to go back and visit.

What have you been able to do with the money raised from the charity?

The children's homes used the money to buy beds, washing machines, clothes, nappies etc.

Another built a house for foster families to look after orphans. They also bought a bus to take the children to school.

Business partners James Golden and Chantelle Heskey at Parea in Alderley Edge - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

You own Parea in Alderley Edge. What made you move into hospitality and create this style of bar?

I used to hold different charity events each year. They would range from ladies' lunches to fashion shows to Hallowe'en parties, etc.

I was approached by a friend, James Golden, who also held events and he asked if we could work together on some projects.

So we collaborated and have been working together ever since. We would be looking for venues to hold our different events, and thought why not just get our own venue instead of using other places.

We originally just wanted a little bar, something intimate. But every venue we looked at fell through for some reason or other. Then we came to view the premises we are at now. It was a lot bigger than what we imagined our first place to be, but it all just fell into place so quickly. It was definitely meant to be.

How did the past two years affect you and your business, especially as the hospitality sector was hit hard?

The past two years we have had our ups and downs. It was difficult trying to adapt to all the guidelines.

I felt like Miss Trunchbull, from Matilda, having to tell customers to sit down, no dancing, no singing... We are known for being a fun, relaxed bar where people feel at home, so it was really tough to then become so militant. I'm glad it is all over with now.

I know that you have some exciting plans for the evolution of Parea. Tell us about them.

Yes, we have lots going on at the moment. We have tapasia, which is Pan Asian cuisine – lots of delicious small sharing plates and tapas. which compliments the bar perfectly.

On Saturday nights we have amazing entertainment – stilt walkers, fire breathers, acrobatics – it really is a destination. pareaalderley.com



How do you juggle your time as a mum and wife with your business and charity commitments?

Oh gosh, I'm basically a taxi when it comes to the kids. I'm surprised I have any tyres left, I do so much driving from all the school runs, trips to football training with the boys, gymnastics with the girls (Milanna and Mendez), but I wouldn't change it for the world. That's what mums are for.

It works out well as Monday to Thursday I spend with the kids. If I need to go to work it's usually at night when the girls would be in bed. The boys are teenagers now so they can pretty much look after themselves.

I'd say the hardest thing is getting time to spend with my husband. He leaves for work so early and gets back late when I will just be leaving for work, so some days we're like passing ships.

You have four beautiful children. Do you think any of them will be tempted to follow in their dad's footsteps?

The boys have both been at Man City since the age of four and are doing amazing. Our eldest, Jaden, is 16 and has been offered a scholarship and professional contract. It's crazy to think next season he will be training with the first team.

Reigan is 14 and we are also immensely proud of him, he is doing so well too. We have never pushed them into football, it is just something they are natural at and love just as much as their dad.

They just have to keep working hard and I know they can go all the way to the top. I'm really excited to see what the future holds.

What are your favourite skincare products and why?

You are going to hate me for this and I think I have told you before that the only thing I ever use on my skin is Vaseline, from head to toe. I remember you shrieking at me and telling me I shouldn't use it but my skin just feels so tight and dry if I use anything else.

Maybe I need some advice from you, but trust me I have tried so many things and Vaseline works for me.

Cheshire Life beauty editor Armand Beasley with Chantelle Heskey - Credit: Armand Beasley

Well, I definitely think we will work on that Chantelle. Now, What are your favourite makeup products?

I love Hourglass foundation stick, Hourglass concealer and Mac Sunbasque blush.

Where are your three favourite places in Cheshire?

Parea obviously is my number one. We have just moved to Alderley Edge from Goostrey near Jodrell Bank and I must say the sunsets there were unreal. You can see so many stars in the sky, it is so clear… so that’s my second spot.

And my third place would have to be Cheshire in general over the Christmas period as there is so much to do: Tatton Park, Dunham Massey lights, Christmas markets, etc. The children always look forward to that time of year.

What do you have planned this year?

Everything is always last minute with me, but I would really love to try and take the children away on holiday this year. It's been a good few years since we got away to the sun. I wouldn't even mind a staycation if the sun stayed out long enough; there are some beautiful places in the UK.

I'm also looking forward to seeing my girls taking part in their first gymnastics competition in a few weeks.