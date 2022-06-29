Charles Dickens has been flower bombed

For anyone heading to Portsmouth today, you may notice something different about the Charles Dickens statue in Guildhall Square. The literary icon has been given a floral makeover after an eye-catching display has appeared overnight.

The unique flower bombing is the creative work of Gunwharf Quays, in partnership with Shilpa Reddy Flower Design, to celebrate the summer floral takeover initiative currently taking place at the outlet.

The floral display, which will remain fixed to the Charles Dickens statue over the next few weeks, is just a taste of what visitors can expect to see when visiting Gunwharf Quays.

Visit Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth to see more floral displays - Credit: Gunwharf Quays

Between now September 2, guests visiting the outlet can enjoy a stunning array of floral displays, designed to provide a creative backdrop and inspire moments for guests while shopping. The eye-catching displays bursting with flowers include a traditional telephone box, oversized flowerpots and a classic VW campervan which will be selling prosecco each day.

What’s more, a summer lounge has also sprung up at the outlet in Central Square, providing guests with a well-earned picturesque chill out space to relax and enjoy at their leisure.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director for Gunwharf Quays, said: 'We absolutely love the creativity of Shilpa’s stunning floral designs and are excited to have brought a splash of colour and beauty to one of the city’s landmarks for the public to enjoy.

'Since launching our summer floral takeover initiative earlier this month, we’ve loved watching our guests re-engage with friends and family and enjoy some floral fun, something we hope to see much more of over the summer.'



