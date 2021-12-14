12 Cheshire charities that need your support this Christmas

There are many deserving causes in Cheshire if you are looking to give a gift to a charity at Christmastime - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cheshire is a charitable county full of good causes. Here are just a few of the many and diverse charities looking for support for their work this Christmas.

With upwards of 4,000 registered charities in Cheshire, it remains an almost impossible task to recognise every single one of them individually for their dedication and hard work to supporting the area and the people within it.

This is just a small selection of local charities that have been doing incredible things to help the most vulnerable within our county, during another challenging year

Sandbach – Railway Children

The Railway Children charity fights for vulnerable children who live alone on the streets across the UK, East Africa, and India, where they are at risk of abuse and exploitation.

Many run away or are forced to leave homes where they suffer poverty, violence, abuse, and neglect. They find themselves homeless because there is nowhere else to go, and nobody left to turn to.

Every day the Railway Children charity use donations to work as hard as possible at street, community, and government level, ensuring that they get to the street children before the streets get to them.

For further information on how to donate to changing a child's life visit railwaychildren.org.uk

Northwich – The Joshua Tree

The Joshua Tree works to support and improve the emotional well-being and mental health of all family members affected by childhood cancer, in the North-West of England and North Wales, for as long as they need it.

The Family Support Team is dedicated to working closely with the whole family from the patient through to their siblings, parents, and grandparents. Recognising that every cancer journey is unique, the Joshua Tree tailors its services to suit each family’s specific needs, by means of emotional and practical support.

For further information on how the Joshua Tree can support you or to help in supporting families affected by childhood cancers, visit thejoshuatree.org.uk

Macclesfield – East Cheshire Hospice

East Cheshire Hospice provides compassionate care and support for patients with a life-limiting illness, together with their families and loved ones, supporting the residents of East Cheshire.

The hospice offers a whole range of services, from specialist medical treatment through to counselling and art therapy. All these services are provided free of charge, with less than 20 per cent of funding coming from the NHS the charity relies heavily on the generous support of the community it serves.

To find out more about the services East Cheshire Hospice offers and how to support it, visit echospice.org.uk

Crewe – Motherwell Cheshire CIO

Motherwell Cheshire CIO, based in Crewe, helps women and girls across Cheshire access support, education, and advocacy, with the aim of reducing inequalities and setting up individuals for success.

With a ‘women supporting women’ approach, the charity offers a range of counselling, wellbeing and support services including the Motherwell Community Share Hub. The Hub allows families facing financial difficulties access to a baby bank, maternity hampers, school uniforms, stationery, and period poverty supplies, with no questions asked.

There is also a fancy dress, prom dress, and community library rental service available.

To find out more about Motherwell Cheshire CIO and how to support it, visit motherwellcheshirecio.com

Hazel Grove – Pure Insight

Pure Insight supports young people leaving children’s homes and foster care, aged 16 to 28 years, across Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

Young people leaving care are often living alone, report feeling lonely and isolated and can face additional challenges such as poor mental health, lack of support and opportunity.

Pure Insight delivers a comprehensive package of services via a single ‘front door’ approach, connecting specialist voluntary sector organisations working in formal partnership.

The charity holds a Christmas Day event for up to 50 young people who would otherwise be alone, providing gifts for all young people they support. You can support this project by donating to the Pure Insight Christmas Dinner 2021 on JustGiving.

For more information about Pure Insight and job opportunities, visit pure-insight.org.uk

Sutton – Rossendale Trust

The Rossendale Trust supports individuals with learning disabilities by providing opportunities to live, learn and work; enabling all to be included and to have ownership of their lives and futures.

Their work is based around three distinct areas: life, work and informal learning also known as Supported Living, WorkTaste and Oakwood.

Empowering people with learning disabilities to enjoy full and meaningful lives, while living independently within their local communities, is at the core of the Rossendale Trust’s work. A small donation this Christmas can make a huge difference to a person with learning disabilities – find out how at rossendaletrust.org

Warrington – Room at the Inn

Room at the Inn was launched in 2019 as a charity to support the homeless and vulnerable in Warrington, following the closure of the town’s YMCA building.

Based on Museum Street, the charity provides a 22-bed emergency accommodation unit alongside access to daytime support services including washing facilities, help with benefits and registration for healthcare.

Open seven days a week, the staff and team of volunteers provide a warm and safe environment for those in need of help, supporting the most vulnerable through difficult times and assisting them in providing a better future for themselves.

For information on volunteering and how to support Room at the Inn, visit roomattheinn.org.uk

Altrincham – Children’s Adventure Farm Trust

Based in the heart of the Cheshire countryside, Children’s Adventure Farm Trust (CAFT) provides opportunities for ill, disabled and socially disadvantaged children from all over the North West.

Since the charity’s launch in 1992, it has helped thousands of children to enjoy the fun and freedom of childhood. In 2021 CAFT will have worked with almost 10,000 children to enjoy a visit to its fully accessible 10-acre site, participating in activities such as animal care, sports, art, and sensory play. CAFT relies on donations, fundraising events, and sponsored challenges to continue its work. '

Call 01565 830 053 or visit caft.co.uk for more information.

Congleton – Listening Out Loud Foundation

The mission at Listening Out Loud Foundation (LOL) is to reduce poverty, distress and suffering for homeless veterans.

The charity has worked with more than 200 veterans from Cheshire and across the UK to help integrate them back into society and give them a platform towards independence.

This is achieved using supported accommodation in Congleton and Crewe, which involves mental wellness support through psychological and addiction issues, family conflict resolution, education and training, employment guidance, outward-bound activities, offending behaviour management and overall day-to-day support.

For more information about supporting the Listening Out Loud Foundation, visit lolfoundation.co.uk

Poynton – Open Hands

Based in Poynton, Open Hands has been active in the community for more than 40 years, transporting elderly, disabled and housebound local members of the community to medical appointments at hospitals, clinics, doctors, dentists or visiting loved ones in nursing homes or hospitals.

Operating as a registered charity since 1991, it is run entirely by volunteers, relying solely on funding and donations. Open Hands also runs a coffee morning at Poynton Methodist Church 10am to 12pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, serving tea, coffee, and toast for a small donation.

Everyone is welcome to call in. For more information on donating and the Open Hands services, visit open-hands.org.uk

Marple – The Garden House

The Garden House is a volunteer-led charity and community farm in Marple, Stockport, providing a tranquil outdoor safe space for families and local organisations, particularly supporting children, and young adults with complex needs.

The farm is home to a variety of animals including pygmy goats, alpacas, Shetland ponies and pigs, along with a fully accessible sensory garden and riverside walk.

Supported by a small committee and volunteers from the local community, the Garden House promotes a belief that everyone should have access to a safe space outdoors regardless of their needs or socio-economic situation. It also works to raise awareness of green issues, as well as animal welfare and mental wellbeing.

Alongside group visits, the Garden House provides volunteering opportunities for young adults with complex needs, helping to build life skills and promote confidence and self-esteem.

For more information and to view their Christmas Adoption packs visit thegardenhousemarple.com

Francis House Hospice is a place full of love and laughter for patients of all ages and backgrounds - Credit: Francis House Hospice

Didsbury – Francis House Children’s Hospice

Francis House Children’s Hospice welcomes children from across Cheshire and Greater Manchester, supporting those with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Proving care and support to patients, the charity also supports their families – not just parents, but siblings too.

Every child who comes to Francis House has individual requirements and some are cared for well into adulthood. The staff work closely with parents and healthcare professionals to ensure the patient gets the support that is right for them.

Since opening in 1991, Francis House has cared for children of all faiths and backgrounds, providing a place full of love and laughter for inspirational patients of all ages and backgrounds. To find out more about the services Francis House Children’s Hospice offers and how to support it, visit francishouse.org.uk