Meet the Cheshire chef who’s giving back this Christmas 

Alisha Davis

Published: 11:22 AM December 17, 2021
Andrew Dutton is planning to spend Christmas Day creating magic for families suffering hardship - Credit: Andrew Dutton

Andrew Dutton, a Stockton Heath chef who owns Take a Bao in Warrington, has decided to do something special on Christmas Day and give back to families in need.  

‘I wanted to do something like this as I myself am a full-time dad to my 14-year-old son, and in the past, I have had hard times and I know what it can be like to be up against it, especially at this time of year,’ Andrew says.  

Deciding to close his takeaway for a few days over the festive period, he is planning to cook a three-course Christmas dinner for four or five families who are struggling. The dinner will be hosted in an events space at The Cheshire Cheese pub in Latchford, where Andrew has even organised for Father Christmas to visit to hand out presents.  

‘I’ll be donating £1,000 towards the gifts, so the children will have something to open while they’re there,’ he says. ‘I want to give families something to look forward to, especially if they’re going through a difficult time.’ 

Father and son

Andrew Dutton is spending Christmas away from his son this year so he is planning to help other families - Credit: Andrew Dutton

After sharing his idea on Facebook and being met with such a positive response, Andrew is now working with the community group, Helping Hands Orford, Poplars and Hulme, which supports 95 families.  

‘Hearing they alone support so many families and hearing what each of them are going through made me feel awful,’ he says. ‘I want to do more and that got me thinking about what else I can do.’ 

Andrew has set up a GoFundMe page to help support as many families as possible. ‘I know how difficult it can be at this time of year, there is so much anxiety about trying to have the perfect day, so I want to do my bit. A pint of beer costs around £5 and I'm asking people to donate the price of a pint to help those in need.’  

With plans to make this an ongoing project, Andrew is asking for a little help. To support his mission, visit https://gofund.me/3e2c77b6  



