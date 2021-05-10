Sing along to the Cheshire Life song
- Credit: Jim Stanley
Cheshire musician and artist Jim Stanley has composed a song dedicated to Cheshire Life – and life in Cheshire.
Jim, from Northwich, wrote the Cheshire Life song, which you can hear on YouTube, as a thank you to the magazine for featuring his art in the magazine, as well as a personal challenge.
Read more about Cheshire artist Jim Stanley
'Each time l write or paint or draw l like to think l am getting better. l may not be a Paul McCartney but some day, maybe some day, l will achieve recognition for being good at my craft,' he says.
'The Beatles were a huge influence on me, he says. They gave hope to working-class people that they could be as good as anyone. My decision to buy a guitar and try to write songs is a direct result of their example.'
Jim, aged 70, taught English for 12 years in a secondary school. He later l taught in a primary school in Poynton and a musical he wrote with a colleague was performed by a professional company at The Buxton Festival.
'Two years ago l attended an event where the musician and broadcaster Mark Radcliffe talked about his career in music. He suggested playing in coffee shops or pubs to get noticed.
'A couple of weeks later l was at a networking meeting in a Northwich coffee shop and met Radio Northwich DJ John Thompson.
'He suggested writing about Northwich and building up to the rest of the world. l have since written many Northwich songs, some of which have been played on the station by John and Kim Smith – including Cheshire Life.'
Cheshire Life editor Joanne Goodwin said: 'When Jim sent me the song I thought it was fantastic – now I can't get it out of my head and sit at my desk with it going around my head. Thanks Jim, and thanks, Kim Smith, for playing it on your Radio Northwich show.'
You can listen to Jim Stanley's song for Cheshire Life
Cheshire Life, by Jim Stanley
A farmer with his herd
A posh old bird
A Michelin restaurant chef
A self-made man with a helipad; got a residence in Alderley Edge
Old money folks in Knutsford town, drive a Bentley from a bygone age
Through the pages of Cheshire Life
A squirrel from The Wirral
Jodrell Bank
A champagne football star
Local news, property reviews
Travel, both near and far
Tea with The Queen at Buckingham Palace
An actor from The Gateway stage
Appearing in Cheshire Life
Cheshire Life
Country pubs and village greens
Cheshire Life
Chester city and market towns
Cheshire Life
Cheshire cats and Cheshire cheese
You will even find me
In Cheshire Life
Little Moreton Hall
The Cheshire Hunt Ball
The Gormleys on New Brighton Beach
Altrincham Market
A night out in Nantwich
At the races the county set meet
Range Rovers rolling to The Cheshire Show
The farmer with his pedigree herd
Appearing in Cheshire Life
Cheshire Life
Country pubs and village greens
Cheshire Life
Chester city and market towns
Cheshire Life
Cheshire cats and Cheshire cheese
You will even find me
In Cheshire Life