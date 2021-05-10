Published: 9:32 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 9:42 AM May 10, 2021

Musician Jim Stanley of Northwich is also an artist. He is pictured with a mural he created in his home town of Northwich - Credit: Jim Stanley

Cheshire musician and artist Jim Stanley has composed a song dedicated to Cheshire Life – and life in Cheshire.

Jim, from Northwich, wrote the Cheshire Life song, which you can hear on YouTube, as a thank you to the magazine for featuring his art in the magazine, as well as a personal challenge.

Cheshire Life now has its own song, thanks to Jim Stanley of Northwich - Credit: Jim Stanley

'Each time l write or paint or draw l like to think l am getting better. l may not be a Paul McCartney but some day, maybe some day, l will achieve recognition for being good at my craft,' he says.

'The Beatles were a huge influence on me, he says. They gave hope to working-class people that they could be as good as anyone. My decision to buy a guitar and try to write songs is a direct result of their example.'

Jim, aged 70, taught English for 12 years in a secondary school. He later l taught in a primary school in Poynton and a musical he wrote with a colleague was performed by a professional company at The Buxton Festival.

'Two years ago l attended an event where the musician and broadcaster Mark Radcliffe talked about his career in music. He suggested playing in coffee shops or pubs to get noticed.

'A couple of weeks later l was at a networking meeting in a Northwich coffee shop and met Radio Northwich DJ John Thompson.

'He suggested writing about Northwich and building up to the rest of the world. l have since written many Northwich songs, some of which have been played on the station by John and Kim Smith – including Cheshire Life.'

Cheshire Life editor Joanne Goodwin said: 'When Jim sent me the song I thought it was fantastic – now I can't get it out of my head and sit at my desk with it going around my head. Thanks Jim, and thanks, Kim Smith, for playing it on your Radio Northwich show.'

You can listen to Jim Stanley's song for Cheshire Life

Cheshire Life, by Jim Stanley

A farmer with his herd

A posh old bird

A Michelin restaurant chef

A self-made man with a helipad; got a residence in Alderley Edge

Old money folks in Knutsford town, drive a Bentley from a bygone age

Through the pages of Cheshire Life

A squirrel from The Wirral

Jodrell Bank

A champagne football star

Local news, property reviews

Travel, both near and far

Tea with The Queen at Buckingham Palace

An actor from The Gateway stage

Appearing in Cheshire Life

Cheshire Life

Country pubs and village greens

Cheshire Life

Chester city and market towns

Cheshire Life

Cheshire cats and Cheshire cheese

You will even find me

In Cheshire Life

Little Moreton Hall

The Cheshire Hunt Ball

The Gormleys on New Brighton Beach

Altrincham Market

A night out in Nantwich

At the races the county set meet

Range Rovers rolling to The Cheshire Show

The farmer with his pedigree herd

Appearing in Cheshire Life

Cheshire Life

Country pubs and village greens

Cheshire Life

Chester city and market towns

Cheshire Life

Cheshire cats and Cheshire cheese

You will even find me

In Cheshire Life