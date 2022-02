Here at Cheshire Life we're all about celebrating everything that's great about our county, from its food to its countryside to its businesses and its people, so what better time than during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year to give our readers their change to celebrate those people you believe make our county really special?

Her Majesty has committed her life to service of her country and its people. Who do you know that stands out for the same reason? - Credit: Ian Burt