Bolton-born broadcaster is to be the new host of Mastermind

Published: 9:35 AM March 24, 2021

Bolton-born broadcaster Clive Myrie is to be the new host of the BBC TV quiz Mastermind.

The journalist, who is a former pupil at Hayward Grammar School and Bolton Sixth Form College, will be the fifth host of the long-running show, which marks its 50th anniversary next year.

Mastermind was first screened in 1972 and has had four presenters – Magnus Magnusson, Peter Snow, Clive Anderson and John Humphrys, who is who is stepping down after 18 years in the role. HIs final episodes will be broadcast in April.

Myrie will begin filming the new series in Belfast in July and the show will return to screens later this year.

Clive was one of five children born to Jamaican parents who arrived in Britain in 1962. His mother Lynne worked as a seamstress making dresses for Mary Quant.

A regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010, he has reported from more than 80 countries in his 25 years as a foreign correspondent which includes spells in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

He said: ‘What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.’