Meet the Colchester-based glass artist whose work is inspired by nature

Hannah Gildart chats to Colchester-based glass artist Elena Fleury-Rojo of Red Flower Glass about how the natural world inspires her beautifully intricate work

Tell us about Red Flower Glass...

I am a glass artist specialising in flameworking and glass-blowing. I started Red Flower Glass more than a decade ago, creating one-off collections and unique pieces. After travelling and returning home to Colchester, I started building my flameworking studio – it's been a labour of love since then. I have recently started to offer flameworking workshops and courses; I prefer to teach one-to-one because of the technical nature of my craft and the differentiation of people's abilities.





How did you get into working with glass?

I went to University in Buckinghamshire to study glass artistry. I had never worked in that medium before, but I liked the idea of trying something new. I had the opportunity to learn all forms of glass work, including sand-casting, kiln work and glass-blowing. I specialised in glass-blowing as I found it particularly magical and enjoyed how physically demanding but satisfying it was.

A piece from Elena's latest collection - Credit: Sophie Booth Photography





How have your travels inspired your work?

After university, I went backpacking for two years, exploring Australia, New Zealand, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Vietnam and Japan. I spent three months travelling up the east coast of Australia and was inspired by the ocean. Every chance I could get I went swimming, snorkelling or diving. Next, I headed to New Zealand, where I worked at the prestigious Wanganui Glass School. Over the years I have continued travelling and recently toured Mexico and completed 12 dives including ship wrecks and cenotes (a natural pit).





What was the inspiration for your new collection?

My new collection, Volume 1 Reef Formations, primarily investigates the juxtaposition between the weight and durability of rock with the fragility and brittleness of glass. Whilst in Mexico, I spent considerable time exploring natural underwater worlds. I was struck by the delicate and intricate beauty of the coral reef but saddened by the ever-increasing scarcity of these natural forms.

With the traditional skills of flameworking in danger of becoming obsolete and no longer passed down through active practice, it made sense to draw a parallel to the coral reefs themselves, which are similarly endangered.

This collection explores the fragility of coral reefs - Credit: Sophie Booth Photography

How does your home in Essex influence your work?

I live in Colchester, and I feel very fortunate as my house backs on to a woodland. It’s so beautiful in the spring as the whole land is covered by bluebells; it’s like a carpet of blue. I feel fully recharged when the sun is out and often enjoy a beach walk along Clacton promenade with my boyfriend. The natural world inspires my artwork, and the diversity of colours and forms in our beautiful county often give me ideas for new collections and projects.

redflowerglass.co.uk

See Elena's work at the Escape to the Coast Exhibition at VK Gallery, St Ives, Cambridgeshire from May 1 to June 30.