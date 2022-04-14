Colchester street style: are you one of the town's best-dressed residents?

We sent talented photographer Indre Kriauciunaite out on to the streets of Colchester to capture the inimitable style of the town’s best-dressed locals

Us Essex folk have a reputation to uphold when it comes to style (who’s still got their white stilettoes?) Step foot in any Essex town and you’ll see people rocking their own looks and exuding individuality from every pore. We asked Indre Kriauciunaite (colchesterstreets.co.uk) to head out on an ordinary day to capture some of the town’s most fashionable and flamboyant residents.

‘I love that even a relatively small town like Colchester is filled with so many creative, unique and expressive people,’ Indre says. ‘When it comes to photography, people will always be the most interesting subject to me. Everyone has their own style, own emotions and no two people are the same. Photographing people is like freezing a moment in time; it tells a story of that person’s mood, personality and captures their aura.’





Kellie and Paul Rix

Kellie: My style is based around ’40s and ’50s rockabilly and pin-up looks, although I tend to add a little bit of my own flavour. I love the confidence and compliments that this style brings me.

Paul: I love all things ’50s - from the cars to the music and especially the style. Day-to-day, I wear more rockabilly styles, but I love suits and shirts for evenings and events. The classic looks this era provides can never go out of fashion.





Mary Lacy Hempstead and Diana Leverett - Credit: Colchester Streets

Mary Lacy Hempstead and Diana Leverett

Mary: We’ve been friends for 30 years and we like to dress up nice for our regular trips to town. I’m surviving a stroke, but the NHS are wonderful and take great care of me. I do regular walks as exercise and I love our town.

Diana: I'm a very happy, loyal, kind, generous personality, so I’m told, and always very glam. Mary and I are both loved and admired by many people!





Belinda White and George the bulldog - Credit: Colchester Streets

Belinda White and George

I would describe my style as bold, playful and distinctive with artsy accents. George is a five-year-old rescue bulldog. He loves nothing more than being close to me and sharing the occasional smoked-salmon breakfast! Also, he loves hiding under a duvet, I think it makes him feel safe.





Anthony Warren - Credit: Colchester Streets

Anthony Warren (aka Mr Bunny)

I've been dressing in 1930s style on a daily basis for the last 10 years. I wear a mix of original, bespoke and reproduction clothing from the underwear right through to hats and coats. I have a collection of original clothes from late-Victorian and Edwardian through to the 1940s, as well as a collection of utility clothing with CC41 ration label. Even just popping to the shops makes life a little more interesting for me and others. I get many lovely comments from people and many quizzical looks.





Biddy Stanford - Credit: Colchester Streets

Biddy Stanford

I’ve lived in Colchester most of my life. I have been collecting and wearing vintage clothes since I was 13, and while my first love was the ’50s, I collect and wear pieces from the ’30s to the ’80s. I’ll happily mix eras as long as the effect is a bit glam and jolly! My style icon is my mum, from whom I inherited my best frocks and my ability to sew – they're invaluable gifts and I miss her every day.





Taylor Pryer-Freeman and Hector - Credit: Colchester Streets

Taylor Pryer-Freeman and Hector

My style is comfortable smart-casual. Hector is like an old man – he sleeps 24/7. However, he loves his ball and won’t leave the house without it.





Scott Berry and Bliss - Credit: Colchester Streets

Scott Berry and Bliss

I am a fun-loving hippie who likes to travel, while Bliss is a two-year-old rescue from Portugal. She is calm, loving, affectionate; a very free, wild spirit. She loves a walk in the woods – and squirrels.





Laike and Frank Twiss - Credit: Colchester Streets

Laike and Frank Twiss

Laike: I choose what to wear based on how I feel on the day. Often my clothes don’t match and patterns clash, but to me that adds to the excitement. Why wear the same shoes, for example, when you could be wearing odd ones?

Frank: Most importantly, laugh at yourself. We need to stop being so serious and have more fun.





Mary Gubwe - Credit: Colchester Streets

Mary Gubwe

I love colours. The thing about my love for bright colours is that it changes my mood, making me feel happier and giving a sense of relaxation. Colour holds power; it can have an impact on our moods, emotions and behaviour.





Elisha Nyameba - Credit: Colchester Streets

Elisha Nyameba

My personal style is simple and comfortable.





Wioleta Shaw - Credit: Colchester Streets

Wioleta Shaw

My look is where vintage entered an affair with modern. By mixing high street items with vintage thrift finds, I can create an eclectic and feminine look that truly expresses my love and passion for history.





Hannah Jones - Credit: Colchester Streets

Hannah Jones

I like to wear Japanese street fashion. My favourite prints include cute animals, like bears and cats.





