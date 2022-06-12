The Cotswolds summer quiz
Mark Cummings
Published: 6:00 PM June 12, 2022
- Credit: NC Wyeth/Wikimedia/Creative Commons
Test your knowledge of the Cotswolds with BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Mark Cummings
Here are a few fun questions about the Cotswolds. Enjoy having a go and discovering the answers which will inspire you to explore our amazing area in a deeper, richer way.
- When did the Stroud Sub Rooms open: 1834, 1904 or 1927?
- What did Gloucester boy John Stafford Smith write?
- In which year did The Queen’s Hotel in Cheltenham open: 1838, 1742 or 1900?
- Which member of Blur relocated to the Cotswolds to make cheese?
- The gardens at Snowshill Manor are owned by who?
- Where would you find the Cattle Country Adventure Park?
- What insect do you associate most with Selsley Common?
- Where in the North Cotswolds have Gloucestershire County Cricket played some of their matches?
- What’s special about 4 Clarence Street in Cheltenham?
- Complete the following ‘Scratch Gloucestershire and find...’
- What does the word ‘Chipping’ mean in reference to Chipping Campden, Chipping Sodbury and Chipping Norton?
- Cheltenham-born Richard O’Brien wrote which cult musical show?
- Where did the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway recently extend their line up to?
- What mouth-watering cargo used to come up the Gloucester Sharpness canal from Frampton on Severn to a special place near Birmingham?
- Which ship-faring 1970s TV show was filmed partially at Gloucester Docks?
- Which member of the royal family was caught speeding on the A417?
- He was born at 2 Eastgate Street Gloucester, suffered TB, was friends with Robert Louis Stevenson, was the inspiration for the character Long John Silver, and wrote the poem Invictus. Who is he?
- Painswick: town or village?
- Where would you find a marina, Mop fayre and the meeting place of two rivers?
- Which of the following went to Cheltenham Ladies’ College? a) Actress Kristin Scott Thomas; b) newsreader Fiona Bruce; or c) socialite Tamara Beckwith?
- In Cotswold lingo, what are ‘Yarbs’?
- Historical drama Wolf Hall was filmed where?
- Where would you find a place with two golf courses, one new and one old?
- When was Cider with Rosie first published: 1959, 1962 or 1965?
- Which flower is Kempley associated with?
- The Fosse Way starts in Exeter, but where does it end?
- Which king is buried at Gloucester Cathedral?
- On which river does Cirencester stand?
- Where in The Forest of Dean did the following bands hang out, rehearse and record: Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Badfinger and Mott The Hoople?
- Lewis Carroll was inspired by what at the top of a flight of stairs in Charlton Kings?
- What is a ‘trow’?
- If I wanted to drive the TV car ‘Brum’, where would I go to find it?
- Which fish is used to make a unique Gloucestershire pie for the Queen?
- Which town once had a thriving tobacco industry?
- Where would you find the Three Horse Shoes and The Bell pubs?
- What was Rosalind Buckland’s claim to fame?
- He lives in Rodborough and wrote Handbags and Gladrags and Build Me Up Buttercup. Who is he?
- Where does rugby star Phil Vickery have a restaurant?
- Where in the Forest of Dean did King Charles have a hunting lodge?
- The late AA Gill referred to which Cotswold town as being ‘The worst place in the world’?
Email: cummings@bbc.co.uk
Answers can be found in the Cotswold Life 2022 Summer Special.