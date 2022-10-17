Real Housewife Hanna Kinsella on her plans for Halloween

Real Housewife of Cheshire, Hanna Kinsella, has fun plans for Halloween this year, shares her beauty secrets, and has wise advice for looking after your best asset in this sweetie-filled season

My beauty routine

With filming and photography and feeling 'on view' so much these days, I have become very aware of the need for a good skincare routine. It's been a bit of trial and error, but I now have a few go-to beauty products as part of my morning routine. Here are my top three that I absolutely love:

Being on camera has made me very aware of the need to take care of my skin - Credit: ChicPR

I always use Clarins SPF because it glides onto the skin and absorbs really easily. A lot of SPFs can be quite thick but the Clarins one is light in consistency and it goes on perfectly, so after I’ve washed my face it’s the first thing I put on as a base layer.

The second is Dr Kinsella Skin Glow Oil (developed, of course, by my very clever husband!). It’s a very lightweight oil and it gives you a really hydrated look, so if you like dewy-looking skin like I do then Glow Oil is amazing. I always put it on underneath my foundation and it gives it an even, airbrushed-type finish.

My third product is my Dr Dennis Gross Vitamin C Spray, which I like to spray on over the top of the Glow Oil before I apply the rest of my make-up. Vitamin C is very good for the skin, it’s a powerful anti-oxidant and it leaves your skin feeling really fresh.

Juggling is a necessary skill

Being a mum of two, especially when they’re both under two, and with all the work commitments I have – filming and running multiple businesses – means life can get very hectic.

I can't believe how fast my baby girl is growing! - Credit: Hanna Kinsella

Delegating is something that I’ve learned over time, although can be difficult - especially if you’re a bit of a control freak like me! I’ve found it’s also really useful to have a good diary. I use the Outlook Diary on my phone and I colour-code everything which makes it much easier to prioritise and helps to keep me organised.

Mum guilt can be a real issue for a lot of working mums. We worry we’re not spending enough time or doing enough with our kids, but you’re working to give them a better life and sometimes, in order to do that, you have to be away from them. Max has been in nursery since he was six months old, and Kimia is turning six months in November so she’ll be starting. Initially I felt guilty, but being in nursery is great for the kids because it allows them to socialise with other children and gives them activities that they wouldn’t necessarily do at home, and it also frees up your time to concentrate on work.

Halloween fun

We love Halloween. This year I will be taking Max to a pumpkin patch, with a friend and her little boy, to pick our own pumpkin.

I love taking Max out on adventures, and we're off pumpkin picking this month - Credit: Martin Kinsella

Max is at the age now where he’s starting to understand things more so even though he’s too young to know exactly what Halloween is, I’m definitely going to be carving pumpkins with him and getting his face painted.

People see your smile first

I meet a lot of people in my various roles, and people often ask for my top dental tips, so here are four things I always recommend:

Take good care of your smile! - Credit: ChicPR

Floss regularly – a lot of plaque and bacteria gathers in between the teeth and when we’re brushing we’re not getting to those areas. Cut down on fizzy drinks – even diet drinks. These can be extremely acidic. That acid attack on the teeth creates an environment where bacteria breeds. Go to a dentist regularly - dentists not only check your teeth, they also check all the soft tissues in the mouth so things like mouth cancers can be spotted. Do not use your teeth as tools! – it’s not good to use them to open bottles, chew pen lids or bite Sellotape. Also, be careful drinking from bottles in a crowded place – I’ve seen patients who’ve lost the edge of their tooth because someone has knocked into them at a gig or in a bar when they were drinking from a bottle.

There’s a trend for people going to Turkey to have cosmetic work on their teeth because it’s a lot cheaper but just a word of warning: if you do go abroad and have work done, a lot of British dentists will then be reluctant to treat you. For example, a lot of people will go and have a full set of veneers and if one breaks or loosens or chips, a British dentist will not touch that because the responsibility is shifted onto them. Often they will ask you to go back to Turkey for the repair. Also, a lot of the work done in Turkey can be quite destructive to the teeth – porcelain veneer work means taking away a considerable amount of enamel. Veneers last an average of 10 years so you will need to have them replaced. Be aware, if you do decide to have extensive work done, that it will require regular maintenance and repair.