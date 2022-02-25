The Commonwealth Games athlete who's launched a skincare range for men

Chris Gregory from Fleet is an Olympic Beach Volleyball player and now has just launched a revolutionary skincare brand for men - Credit: Endure

What does an international beach volleyball champion do next? Launch a revolutionary skincare range for men if you're anything like Chris Gregory says Emma Caulton

In 2022 the Commonwealth Games lands in the UK. Will Fleet’s Chris Gregory, beach volleyball champion and Commonwealth Games 2018 athlete, be there? Chris and his teammate Jake Sheaf debuted beach volleyball at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018 on the Gold Coast. For Chris this was the cumulation of a decade of training and competing since he was selected for the UK Sport Talent ID Programme Sporting Giants in 2008. Standing tall at 210cm (that’s just short of 6’ 11”), Chris may have been chosen for his height, but he quickly proved he had talent and determination. After joining the Great Britain Beach Volleyball Squad in 2008 he won his first international cap that year at 19 and went onto secure British Championship titles, winning international medals, and competing for Team England in the 2018 Commonwealth Games – narrowly missing Bronze.

To the observer his lifestyle appeared idyllic – swapping Hampshire for international travel, sun and sand, playing beach volleyball. However, Chris and Jake were not only training hard, but working hard to fundraise to support their ambitions - until rising up the world rankings was enough to secure some funding from Sport England ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Plus, although they were competing around the world, winters were spent training in the freezing cold in the grounds of a local (Dorset) school.

Standing nearly 6’ 11’’ tall, Fleet’s Chris Gregory was originally given the opportunity to become involved in sport through UK Sport Talent ID Programme Sporting Giants - Credit: Endure

Last August Chris turned 32. Now with a young son, his priorities shifted, although still driven by a desire to achieve.

Chris explains: ‘I knew that I wanted to have a different kind of challenge outside sport, that still pushed and tested me. Not long after the Commonwealth Games I realised I wanted to pursue a new venture, so I took an MBA. Which gave me an opportunity to write a business plan. I knew straight away I was going to write a plan for a business that I actually wanted to run. So that MBA was a real catalyst.

‘My sporting experience really provided me with a skillset suitable for establishing a business. Jake and I had to network throughout our career to raise sponsorship, tell our story and share our ambitions as a team; working with the people around us towards a shared goal and on a shared journey was crucial.’

ENDURE is a brand new men’s natural skincare range based round warm and cold temperatures - Credit: Endure

As for the business, that was also inspired by Chris’s sporting life - a natural, results-driven skincare range for men, with a robust name, ENDURE.

‘The experience of travelling, being exposed to the elements, like the sun when we were playing Beach, and then the opposite when training back home, took its toll on my skin. I think men are quite far behind in terms of their education in what good skincare looks like. There aren’t many great natural products out there for men. We used basic everyday sunscreen, but because they’re not natural, the chemicals in them are quite harsh.

‘I want men to have a product that they can rely on that is going to protect them and give them great looking skin. I think the men’s space is really underserved with good quality products like this.’

Chris approached about 12 labs before finding one that met his exacting requirements. The lab was headed up by a Swedish chemist and an Italian cosmetic scientist whose approaches were as thorough and perfectionist as Chris’s own. Then started the process of looking at ingredients and formulations. This took over a year, going back and forth, to develop several different formulas. Each one was sampled and scrutinised before they arrived at the formula they knew had the right active ingredients, felt right, smelt right, and was based around a straightforward, temperature-led skincare routine.

‘Scientifically there is huge evidence that the weather is one of the biggest factors on our skin condition. When it’s warm, your pores open and you produce more oil, and men typically have oilier skin than women. When I was training and competing in hotter countries I used to get very greasy skin. Then I was taking long-haul flights (the atmosphere in planes is very dry) and coming back to the UK for the off-season, so I then had really dry skin.

ENDURE is particularly aimed at the active - Credit: Endure

‘With ENDURE I’ve therefore gone for a system of cold weather and warm weather creams. If it is cool, below 15 degrees C, the cold weather cream is going to nourish and protect against the dryness and low humidity. If it is above this, warm and humid, the warm weather cream is better for balancing your skin oil and skin microbiome. There are day and night applications as well because time of day also impacts on your skin condition - for example while we sleep our skin recovers.’

In keeping with Chris’s sustainability ethos, all of the ingredients are natural and all the packaging materials are 100% recyclable. ENDURE also has a partnership with an organisation called Ecologi, so that every time someone makes a purchase, a tree is planted and the purchaser can follow its progress.

‘Whatever you practise, every business leaves some sort of carbon footprint. By contributing trees to the natural environment, in the UK and across the world, we are offsetting those carbon emissions that are contributing to climate change.’

Visitors to the ENDURE website (endureskincare.com) are also able to take a personal skin health assessment which focuses on health and lifestyle factors, such as stress, sleep and nutrition habits. Chris has also qualified as a skin nutritionist and is aware of which foods can trigger more oil production and which provide essential nutrition for healthy skin. The skin health assessment produces a set of recommendations that someone can make if they want to look healthier with improved skin condition.

So is Chris happier in his skin? He laughs: ‘I have adopted a skincare routine using the creams and a daily face wash we’ve created as well. I’ve become addicted to them and, yes, my skin looks much better.’

Despite being inspired by his sporting career, Chris’s new business seems a long way from that life.

Chris reflects on past achievements: ‘The Commonwealth Games stands out - although it would have been great to walk away with a medal, and really, we had our chance to do that. But we got there with our team and we played in front of friends and family and the whole energy around the Games was amazing. Some of our best performances came on the Scandinavia tour: we won a couple of events and some medals; they were great moments. We made the European Championships and had good performances against some of the best teams in the world. It was all a massive privilege.

‘I miss being competitive, but I now want to build a successful brand and impact on people’s lives in a good way. I’ve always been an advocate for health and wellness with my background of sport and nutrition, and want ENDURE to stand as an important message about wellness.’