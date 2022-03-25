Editor’s letter: April 2022

‘A good circus is a sublimely existential thing, living acutely and only for the golden present moment. It ought to make you cry with joy. It must cast a spell.’ Nell Gifford, Giffords Circus: The First Ten Years

There has never been anyone quite like Nell.

She was a shining beacon of light who brought wonder into all our lives as her incredible circus rolled into towns and villages across the Cotswolds. The magic! The colour! The sights, sounds and smells! It was 22 years ago when Giffords Circus was founded by Nell and Toti Gifford; then, in 2004, the first wagon, traditional canvas tent and nomadic band of performers pitched up to perform their show, Pearl.

I – along with many others in the Cotswolds – have been going to Giffords Circus since that first show. I can remember leaving the tent on Frampton on Severn’s Green wondering how it was possible that something that exotic, so perfectly in tune with my dreams of how a bohemian travelling show should be, could exist... not just in Gloucestershire, but anywhere.

Before I had first properly spoken to Nell, I have to admit to being a little starry-eyed and slightly nervous in her company. Then, one day during rehearsals at their old base near Bourton-on-the-Water, we needed to decamp to the local village hall, travelling the short distance by Cotswold convey in mismatched cars. I climbed into the driver’s seat of my battered old people carrier and Nell promptly jumped in the passenger seat, saying ‘Let’s go!’ Her earthiness broke down any barriers I had constructed, and I warmed to her immediately.

Precious autographed copy of Nell's book, 'Giffords Circus: The First Ten Years' - Credit: Candia McKormack

It’s still hard to believe Nell is no longer with us. She died of cancer, aged just 46, in December 2019, leaving behind twins Red and Cecil and a beautiful extended global family of musicians, acrobats, jugglers, high-wire artistes and horse men and women. Her funeral at filled-to-the-rafters Gloucester Cathedral was a fitting tribute to a shining superstar who has a place forever in our hearts.

For a glimpse into the wild, mercurial spirit of Nell, please do read the incredible interview with her sister Clover Stroud in the April issue, and I’d urge you to watch Gem Hall’s poignant film of her shot just a few months before her death (bit.ly/3HUWbFe).

Shine brightly, Nell, and, in the words of actress Helena Bonham-Carter who spoke at the Cathedral that stormy day in January 2020: ‘Rest, my beautiful spirit; you are free. Free to dance.’

Candia McKormack

Editor, Cotswold Life magazine

candia.mckormack@archant.co.uk

Twitter: @cotslifeeditor

Nell Gifford - Credit: Andrew Rees

Three things we learned this month...

Pershore remembers

Some of Pershore’s streets are named after Canadian pilots whose plane crashed there during a routine fly-over.

Biggus townus

Cirencester was capital of the Roman province of Britannia Prima, and the second-biggest city in Britain.

Counting sheep

At the height of the wool trade, it’s estimated that half-a-million sheep dotted the Cotswold Hills.