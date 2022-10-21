Editor’s letter, November: Bonfires, rutting stags and toadstools

November often gets a bad rap, and that there Thomas Hood has some explaining to do.

His famous ode to this month claims there’s ‘No sun – no moon’ – well, maybe if you stopped shoegazing, Tom, you’d see they’re still up there – and as for ‘No fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds’, I’m sorry, but you really do need to get out more.

November is a glorious month! We still have enough golden days of autumn to get out and enjoy kicking up leaves; the hedgerows are ripe with fruit; the stags are rutting; toadstools are sprouting; and the trees are holding onto their flame-coloured foliage for all they’re worth. It’s also a time when we look to gather together the fruits of our labour of the previous months, light fires, enjoy companionship, and hunker down.

Where Hafren and Gwy met Nodens, the god of the Estuary, at Severn Beach. - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis

November is also a time of bonfires and, in this issue, Richard Davies reflects on this ancient tradition and its associations with Guy Fawkes, as well as our instinctive quest for warmth and light as the seasonal wheel turns toward winter. In a bid to encourage us to get out and enjoy the season, Kirsty Hartsiotis takes us on a wander along the River Severn, and looks at the folklore that surrounds Britain’s longest river – from the Welsh mountains to the Bristol Channel – and Cotswolds National Landscape reflects on how regenerative agriculture is shaping the Cotswold countryside.

Karl von Graffen receives his Knight’s Cross on the Eastern Front from Alexander von Pfuhlstein, August 13, 1942 - Credit: Angela Findlay

There’s plenty of human interest here, too, as Katie Jarvis talks to writer Angela Findlay about the impact her German grandfather – a decorated Wehrmacht general – has had on her life. She has exorcised her demons by writing the compelling In My Grandfather’s Shadow, which she’ll be talking about at this month’s Stroud Book Festival.

Laurence in Maxi's Tipi at The Dial House - Credit: Steve Thorp

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen chats about how his Arts and Crafts heroes have helped inspire his makeover of The Dial House hotel in Bourton-on-the-Water, and, in the penultimate feature in her ‘12 things that made the Cotswold economy’, Hermione Taylor examines our penchant for making – and wearing – tweed. The Arts and Crafts guys and gals would have thoroughly approved.

Bliss Mill, Chipping Norton produced high quality tweed up to the 1980s - Credit: Wikimedia/Creative Commons

While enjoying all things autumnal, we’re also giving a gentle nod towards the festive season in this month’s issue (no, I’m not ready to use the ‘C’ word just yet) and we have a round-up of some of the Cotswolds’ finest artisans and their wares which make perfect gifts. Please try not to use that website this year – you know the one I mean – instead shop local, and we’ll remain firm friends.

I’m off to throw another log on the McKormack hearth, and I hope to see you soon for a glass of port and a spot of fire-gazing.

Until then,

Candia McKormack

Editor, Cotswold Life magazine

Three things we learned this month...

German architect Walter Gropius created the Bauhaus in Weimar in 1919 - Credit: Creative Commons

Explaining the Weimar whiff

The term ‘Bauhaus-breath’ came from followers of the design movement sneaking garlic into their diets.

CR Ashbee - Credit: Creative Commons

Getting crafty in Campden

CR Ashbee’s former Chipping Campden workshop is now home to a co-operative of more than 20 artists and artisans.

Cheltenham’s impressive Boer War memorial, outside the Municipal Buildings on The Promenade - Credit: Jongleur100/Creative Commons

Serving Queen and country

Cheltenham’s Boer War memorial on The Promenade honours 176 men from the town who served from 1899-1902.