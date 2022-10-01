Editor’s letter: October 2022

I have so many wonderful, joyful things to share with you this month. SO very many – and this magazine is stuffed full of them – but first we need to talk about Lilibet.

Whatever your thoughts on the concept of a monarchy, there’s no denying Her Majesty The Queen led an incredibly full, selfless life in service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. At the tender age of just 21, the then Princess Elizabeth stated in a radio broadcast, ‘I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’ And never has a promise been kept so utterly and absolutely.

In her 70-year reign, she has been a reassuring presence, inspiring people from all walks of life, and has ushered in no fewer than 15 prime ministers – from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss – while witnessing the breaking of the world’s political highs and lows at her weekly private meetings. There’s no denying it’s been a turbulent 70 years, but at the heart of all the madness, our Queen has remained a constant thread.

On the announcement of her passing at her beloved Balmoral (just three days ago as I write this), the world was thrown into mourning, and we are all acutely aware of just how much she meant – and means – to us. Loved and respected now more than ever, she will be remembered as a dutiful, comforting monarch, and the safest pair of hands... as well as a woman of incredible warmth, with a sharp sense of humour.

So, here’s to our beautiful Queen Lilibet – a life well lived – and long live King Charles III!

Old Rage, by Sheila Hancock - Credit: Bloomsbury

IN THIS ISSUE, we feature another astonishing woman as we look forward to actress, singer and author Dame Sheila Hancock’s appearance at Cheltenham Literature Festival. At (a very youthful) 89, she has ridden the highs and lows of life’s tempestuous oceans with wit and the kind of feisty energy we’d all love to be able to say we possessed. Following illness, Brexit and all the rest of the nonsense of the last few years, she’s decided to let us know she’s feeling pretty mad and is not going to take it anymore. And, quite frankly, we’re right behind her. Read her interview with Katie Jarvis in the October magazine, where she chats about the adventures – and misadventures – of more recent years, and why she came to write her latest book, Old Rage.

We’re hoping to secure front-row seats to cheer her on as she sets the world to rights on October 11 at The Times & Sunday Times Forum, and hope you – and your dissenting voices – can join us there.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Three things we learned this month...

Mark Levy's excellent Withnail and I alternative movie poster, that caught the eye of Richard E Grant - Credit: Mark Levy

Withnail and Mark

Actor Richard E Grant popped round Stroud artist Mark Levy’s house to buy a poster.

Despite its name, New College is one of the oldest colleges in Oxford - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A plague on your houses

Oxford’s New College was founded in 1379 and owes its existence in part to the Black Death.

Grand Bridge in the afternoon Sunshine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The folly of wealth

Dredging of Blenheim’s Grand Bridge revealed it had more than 30 rooms – including a ballroom.

