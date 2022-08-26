Editor’s letter: Remembering 'The Boss', Mike Lowe

September 2022

We butted heads, Mike Lowe and I, when we first met. As the weeks and months went on, in those early days of his editorship, the butting of heads progressed to a locking of horns. You could say, it wasn’t the easiest of starts in our working relationship.

My loyalty to his predecessor on Cotswold Life, and the overheard rumours of his belligerent ways and questionable politics, meant that he was confronted with a thirty-something mardy toddler. Yes, I was a brat.

Even then – as editorial designer – I was fiercely protective of this magazine and its role in reflecting and serving the rather wonderful people of the area. How on earth could a forthright Mancunian – who appeared to me all ‘red tops and football chanting’ – safely steer Cotswold Life out of port onto her next voyage? I know now, of course, that she couldn’t have been in safer hands.

What Mike did was take a much-loved (but possibly a little set in her ways) publication on an exciting new adventure. He didn’t storm in, all guns blazing, insistent on making his mark from day one; no, what he did was quietly get to know her, learn her strengths and weaknesses, nurture and develop her, and give the readers exactly what they didn’t know they needed. He would go on to challenge readers with thorny issues such as the price we pay for a pint of milk, to mental health in rural communities, and the need to ban sky lanterns. Under a lesser editor, it could have gone horribly wrong, but he took a punt on this old girl, which took bravery and conviction – as well as, of course, a good editor’s ‘nose’ and many years of journalistic experience.

Cotswold Life 40th Anniversary cover - Credit: Cotswold Life

During our 15 years of working together, and the following 19 months or so, until his passing all too soon last month, he taught me so much and I’ll be forever in his debt. His creative eye meant we had great fun working together on different projects and special issues. As the first issue of Cotswold Life came out the same year as The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album, for her 40th Anniversary issue in 2007, he said to me, ‘Canders, you know the album cover artwork with all the famous faces? Well, I’d like you to make one with Cotswold faces on for our October mag.’ Which is exactly what we did, with a sea of recognisable figures, including Laurie Lee, Nell Gifford, WG Grace, William Morris, Joe Meek, Edward Jenner, Charles & Camilla... and, unbeknown to Mike ahead of publication, I managed to sneak in a picture of our editor carrying a woolsack on his back, Tetbury-style.

I’m going to miss him, that there Mike Lowe. Mischief-maker, mickey-taker, creative force, gifted writer, music aficionado, editor’s editor, bon viveur, dog-lover, and friend. This issue is dedicated to him, with messages from many of the people who knew and loved him... and I only wish he were here to chuckle at the anecdotes and roll his eyes at the sentimentality of it all.

See you later, Boss,

Canders

Editor, Cotswold Life magazine

candia.mckormack@archant.co.uk

Twitter: @cotslifeeditor

