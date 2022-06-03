Cotswold Life editor’s letter, summer 2022

This summer you will mostly find me outside my yurt, poking a firepit. See page 170 for our glamping guide. - Credit: Getty Images/Luxy

Summer 2022: it’s got to be the sun-dappled, soul-nurturing, good company-filled season we all deserve, surely?

Cotswold restaurants, cafes, pubs, tourist attractions and independent shops are throwing open their doors with wild abandon, eagerly welcoming us back... and that welcome is heartfelt. And Mother Nature – after being given the opportunity to reset and replenish while there were fewer cars on the roads and planes in the sky – is happy to let us explore her bounty again... with a polite request to tread gently and take your rubbish home.

I’ve got through the colder months in the knowledge that it would soon be time to start working on our Summer Special – revisiting our brilliant towns and villages to get to know them a little better, and planning where to go exploring with friends and family (or, as a really special treat, on my own). This year, we’re taking a look at some of the most beautiful gardens to visit in the area, from Bourton and Batsford to Sezincote and Snowshill, and are filling our diaries with events coming up at the Cotswolds’ newest venue, an open-air amphitheatre that looks like it’s always been part of the landscape. It is pretty astonishing, so take a look on page 16.

And, if you’re looking for the best ways to get to know the Cotswolds away from our cities, towns and villages, we’ve rounded up ten walks that take in some of the best features of our stunning countryside. Take a pleasant amble alongside the River Coln through water meadows and woodland; enjoy a nature-spotting stroll through BBC Springwatch’s Sherborne Estate; embark on a dark history adventure discovering Widford’s lost village; and treat yourself to an eye-candy-filled wander through the unfortunately-named Slaughters (seriously, don’t be put off by the name; it’s believed to have come from the old English word ‘slohtre’ meaning muddy).

And, if you really want to test your knowledge of all things Cotswold, turn to page 130 and take BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Mark Cummings’ quiz – for some, the questions may be fiendishly difficult; for others, a good way to show off to friends just how much you know and love this area. Why not take it with you to the beer garden and turn it into a pub quiz? Loser buys the next round.

Add to the mix our all-frills glamping guide (page 170), dog-friendly destinations (159 and 178), wild swimming spots (165) and picnic locations (180), and it’s going to be a cracker of a season.

So, here’s to as splendid a summer as you can possibly handle, and then some... you really do deserve it.

Three things we learned in this issue..

From field to formal

Hidcote’s gardens were created by an amateur: owner American Major Lawrence Johnston.

Picked for Pickwick

The Wiltshire town of Corsham was the inspiration for Charles Dickens’ The Pickwick Papers.

Downton's film double

Bampton’s Church Green was the location for filming Downton Abbey’s village square.